Athol Daily News - School Wrestling: Brunelle from FC Tech shines on senior night; Frontier wins team victory

TURNERS FALLS – Kyle Brunelle of Franklin Tech had the senior night that every child can imagine.

Brunelle wrestled with Frontier and in his last match at the Eagle gym against Red Hawk Victor McNutt collected a £ 138 lapel pin to score six points for his team.

Due to defeats, only four games were played on Wednesday. The Eagles won two games and Frontier won two games. The Red Hawks had fewer casualties, giving them a 48-30 Suburban League North win.

The teams did not count the defeats and were wrestling between 12 and 12.

“We were lucky that the losses fell in our favor,” said Frontier coach Don Gordon.

Brunelle started lightning quick 5-0 in the first half before winning two more points late in the second half 7-0.

In the second, the senior went on the attack and snapped the pin after 34 seconds.

“It means a lot,” said Brunelle. “It’s the last one for home duals, so it could end in a good one.” A lot of adrenaline at the moment. I was just looking for points and then I chose the pin. ”

It is frustrating for Brunelle that the numbers did not fall in favor of his squad to score the team win, but he was satisfied with his performance.

“It’s difficult when we have low numbers,” said Brunelle. “We have to work with what we have, so we just have to go out and win as many games as possible and hope for the best in doubles.”

Brunelle was at the heart of the tech program during his time there, and was the defending champion of Western Mass. Hopes that his season will last as long as possible.

“I look forward to winning the state professional tournament again,” said Brunelle. “I want to win the Western Mass again and then hopefully win the States and place and continue with All-States.”

Frontier’s KC Mattson, at £ 182, looked like Eagle senior Ethan Courchesne had pinned late in the first period.

Mattson had Courchesne at the end of the mat and was about to get the pen when the buzzer rang to signal the end of the period.

“I was a little disappointed, but the referee talked to us about athleticism,” said Mattson. “You have to respect the reputation. That motivated me. Experience also plays a role. You cannot allow your emotions to make the best of you. “

The great thing about wrestling is that there is little time to linger since the second phase started within seconds of the first.

Mattson jumped out and finally took the pen into the frame for 48 seconds.

At the age of 195, Brooks Medeiros from Franklin Tech quickly climbed onto the scoreboard and won 9-1 against Conner Hoffman after the first round.

The second he picked up the pen in 22 seconds to earn six points for the eagles.

“We struggled well tonight,” said Franklin tech trainer Mike Aiken. “We were aggressive out there and took part hard.”

The first match of the night went to Frontier’s Payton Sladeski [106], who brought Will Rosenberg to 42 seconds in the second half.

The Red Hawks won with 113, 145, 152, 160, 170 and 285, while the Eagles lost with 126, 132 and 220. Neither team had 120 wrestlers.

Athol 48, Granby 29 – Athol celebrated a 48:29 win over Granby in a balanced game between the two teams from SL North.

Sawyer Lefsyk won the night for the Red Raiders with a pin at 120.

Isaac Dodge then got a needle for Athol at 138 followed by a Caleb Cox needle at 145.

Logan Kerwin took the Red Raiders’ fourth win with a pin at 152. Nate Torres ended the win with a pin at 285.

“We were very similar in terms of the team,” said Athols coach Brandon Jeffrey. “We both had small children, but we fit together well. There were good moments back and forth. It was a good opportunity for both teams to learn. “