Athol Daily News - School Summary: Two Halves for the Victorious Franklin Tech Boys Hoop

Published: 1/7/2020 10:34:45 PM

Changed: 07.01.2020 10:34:11 p.m.

After Ludlow’s 31-20 deficit, the Franklin Tech boys’ basketball team went into the locker room, reformed and looked like a new team in the last 16 minutes.

The Eagles (4: 4, 1: 1) kept the Lions (4: 2, 0: 1) at just 14 points in the second half, while they started moving aggressively and won a victory in the Tri-County League North on Tuesday evening scored with 51: 45.

“We have resumed our defense,” said tech coach Tim Artus. “The intensity was there from the start. We went from man to man at the end of the first half and made up for everything in the third quarter.

Bailey Young exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring four 3-point goals when the Eagles defeated Ludlow 24:11 in the final quarter of the game.

Young ended up with 15 points while Garret Cole led the team with 24 points and Justin Littlewood added 12 points. The three were the only tech players to put the ball in the basket.

Frontier 72, Athol 56 – The Red Hawks controlled the game from start to finish and knocked down six 3’s to defeat host Red Raiders (72:56) in a Hampshire League North game.

“In the third quarter, they took the lead from 11 to 19 and shot a few shots. We couldn’t get a big run together,” said Athols coach Dan Bevis. “They are a good team. My children played hard.”

Sean Richter led Frontier (5-1, 3-0) with 16 points, while Donovan Hoffman added 14 points and Ethan Machon dropped 11 points.

Bryce King had a 21 point game for the Red Raiders (1-5, 0-2), 10 of which came from the charity streak. Mark Ferrari scored 18 points on nine field goals in the defeat.

■ In JV-Action, Frontier celebrated a 68:57 victory over Athol. Athols Conal Tontodonato led his team with 19 points, while Dilan Fountain added 16 points.

Smith Academy 42, Mohawk 39 – The Warriors fought to the end and tied the game by 37 at the end of regular time to force overtime. In extra time, however, they could only hit one basket and fell 42:39 on the road in the game of the Hampshire League North.

“Disappointing result, but both teams played hard,” said Mohawk coach Darren Schmidt. “We are still getting our offense going.”

The Falcons (1-5, 1-2) were not much luckier at the end of the offensive, but knocked down free throws late in extra time to claim victory.

Reuben Bassett lost 11 points for the Warriors (1-4, 0-2), with Anthony Moffatt and Tyler Dubreuil both dropping eight points.

Hopkins Academy 55, Turners Falls 32 – Thunder’s offensive (2-6, 0-3) stagnated in the second half and scored 10 points, resulting in a 55-32 home loss to the Golden Hawks (3-3, 2-1) in a competition in Hampshire South led.

Chace Novak knocked down three 3’s and ended with nine points. Anthony Peterson also had nine points, while Liam Driscoll, Marcus Sanders and Jaden Whiting each lost four points.

swim

Jade Tyler, Allison Wheeler and Olivia Whittier all finished in first place, leading the Turners girls over Holyoke on Tuesday (45:35).

Tyler got the 100 fly first (1:10.77), Wheeler the 100 free (1: 08.61) and Whittier the 100 breast (1: 17.71).

Hannah Marchefka took second place in the 200 with a time of 3: 06.03, while Hannah Dziedzic achieved second place in the 500 with a swim of 8: 44.66.

With the boys, the Thunder achieved a 36: 7 victory over the Purple Knights with four first places.

Nik Martin finished first in the 200 IM with 2: 38.06, while Austin Sumner was the first to fly through the 50 Free in 34.63.

Cameron Bradley finished first in the 100 IM (1: 01.64), while Bradley, Sumner, Martin and Camden Bonnett were the first finishers in the 200s free season with a time of 2: 29.90.