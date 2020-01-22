Athol Daily News - School Summary: Turners Falls Honors Older Swimmers

The Turners Falls swimming teams for boys and girls honored their two seniors against the Palmer High School on Tuesday.

Allison Wheeler first stepped into the Turners Falls pool at the age of three and joined the university team as a seventh grader. It is also her third year as a captain for the Thunder.

Both teams struggled with low numbers this season. The Turners Falls girls team lost 51:40 against the Panthers on Tuesday. In the last season, the Thunder was two points behind, but had no swimmers for the final.

“I would like to see the program grow in the future,” said Wheeler. “We used to have a lot more swimmers. Swimming is a really great experience. It’s one of those sports where everyone works so closely because you spend a lot of time together. You don’t see that in other sports. I would like to see more people getting involved. “

Olivia Whittier won the Thunder in the 50-yard freestyle (28.40) and in the 100-yard chest push (1: 17.62).

“I did pretty well,” said Whittier. “I got the times I normally get within a second or two.”

Whittier has its eye on state competition in breaststroke swimming.

“I’m really close,” said Whittier. “By the end of the season or Western Mass. I want to qualify for states.”

Jade Tyler swam her way to win the 100 Butterfly (1:10:17) and the 100 Backstroke (1: 12.57). Tyler has already qualified for Western Mass in the 100 Fly and 200 IM.

“I adhere to a higher standard,” said Tyler. “I want to make conditions in the fly.”

Wheeler took second place in the 100 backstroke (1: 22.07) and in the 100 freestyle (1: 09.13) for the Thunder.

Wheeler, Whittier, Tyler and Hannah Dziedzic were the first to compete against the Panthers in the 200-medley relay race (2: 21.78).

The Thunder also won the 200 freestyle season with Hannah Marchefka, Whittier, Tyler and Gracie Rosenburg in 2: 10.23.

The boys, with only two swimmers, lost to Palmer, 62-6. Senior Cameron Bradley won the meeting’s only win on the 100th flight. Bradley is qualified for the Western Mass.

“With the competition there, I hope to make it to the States,” said Bradley. “I was close last year. My time at Turners was great. “

Bradley attributed coach Colin Machat to his progress as a swimmer.

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever had,” said Bradley. “He really enabled me to reach my full potential as a swimmer. It’s been a great four years.”

According to the coach of the team, the leadership of the two older swimmers is missing.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do without her next year,” said Machat.

Boys basketball

Frontier 45, Hopkins 43 – An offensive rebound, knocked back by Collin Boudreau and left with only seconds left, brought the Red Hawks to a razor-thin 45-43 win at Hadley on Tuesday.

A shot from the Golden Hawks in the last second missed the target.

Brett Robinson achieved a career level of 18 points with four 3-points. Robinson scored 13 points in the third quarter alone.

“Brett Robinson put the team on their back in the second half and really helped us win,” said frontier coach Ben Barshefsky. “He was under control and balanced.”

Boudreau scored nine points for the Red Hawks.

Basketball for girls

FC Tech 56, Renaissance 22 – A strong second half and a season high of 19 points from Isabelle Duga helped the Eagles drive past Phoenix in a Tri-County League North matchup in Springfield on Tuesday.

“We didn’t take many chances in the first half of the year,” said Franklin tech coach Joe Gamache. “We finished much better in the second half and really did everything.”

The Eagles defeated the Phoenix 19-2 in the third quarter and used their press as a big advantage. Duga led the Eagles with six steals and scored most of her points in attempting to escape.

Jocelyn Crowningshield scored 14 points, Gemanaia Cruz added another 10. Cruz only missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

Emily Ryan cleared the glass for the Eagles and collected 13 rebounds.

Mahar 60, Putnam 49 – Delaney Parker achieved a career high of 21 points for the senators in an independent win against the beavers.

Parker used her speed to dribble through Putnam’s press and get to the edge to get simple baskets.

Micalyn Mailloux scored 15 points with eight steals.

The senators held a beaver run towards the end of the fourth quarter and started 11 to 14 from the free-throw line.

Saylor Kegans scored eight points and scored eleven rebounds for the senators.

To ski

Mohawks Taylor Loomis took first place for the third PVIAC ski race in a row.

The junior descended the mountain in Berkshire East on Tuesday and ended PVIAC Meet No. 4 with a time of 34.06 seconds.

Frontier’s Coriann Delaney finished third overall with a top run of 35.41 seconds, while Emily Roberts (31st) and Cali Price (36th) also finished in the top 40.

Mohawks Emmy Sisum took 15th place with a run of 41.86. Sofiya Slocik-Gritzner was 28th, followed by Amelie Rowehl (35th) and Myah Grant (45th).

In the boys’ race, Ben Martino von Frontier was the best Franklin County finisher in 18th place (26.27).

Teammates Ben Makosiej and Alex Schreiber finished 25th and 48th respectively.

Mohawks Michael Harrison finished 28th for the Warriors.

Also for Mohawk were Weston Den Ouden (33.), Phineas Tuttman (35.), Travis Russel (42.) and Gage Patenaude (45.).