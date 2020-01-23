Athol Daily News - School Summary: Turners Falls Girls Hoop turns it over in the second half

After 16 minutes, things weren’t looking good for the Turners Falls girls basketball team.

Turners went in half at 25-14 and didn’t get enough defensive stops when the Red Raiders got a simple look at the basket.

The script changed in the second half when the Thunder Athol held only three points in the third quarter to be back in the game, which ultimately led to a 42:38 home win.

“I told them we could win half by winning the third and fourth quarters,” said Turners coach Ed Marvell. “Great defense in the second half.”

Eighth grader Taylor Greene led the thunder (4-9) and ended with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Steph Peterson was a monster on the glass and snatched eleven rebounds with two points. Kendra Campbell added nine points to the win.

Haley Bigwood led all scorers with 18 points for the Red Raiders (5-8), with Taylor Cleveland losing nine points in the defeat.

Pioneer 46, Pope Francis 27 – The Pioneer girls’ basketball team was undeniable on Wednesday night.

On the street in a place where the Panthers season ended in the postseason a year ago, Steph Scoville scored 20 points and Paige Loughman threw Pioneer with 13 points for an impressive 46:27 victory over Pope Francis in an independent team Game in Springfield.

“There were a lot of bad feelings when we got into the locker room,” began pioneer coach Mike Churchill, referring to the team’s defeat against Pope Francis in the WMass Div last year. 4 tournament. “I told the girls this is your chance to go back to them and they went out and did it.”

Pioneer (3: 6) was 8: 5 behind after a quarter. In the dominant second quarter, he prevailed 15-2 against Pope Francis and took the lead with 20:10 at half time.

“They really expressed their will in the second quarter and shot straight out of the gate in the third quarter to extend the lead,” Churchill said of his team. “The girls increased their defensive intensity and hit the boards really hard.”

Loughman pulled a team high of 19 rebounds for five steals, and Scoville grabbed 15 boards when Pioneer ended up with 58 rebounds as a team.

Greenfield 58, Smith Academy 40 – A solid second half and Katie Haselton’s steady diet drove Greenfield past the Smith Academy (58-40) in Hatfield on Wednesday.

Haselton scored 31 points, 24 after a break when the Green Wave outperformed Smith by 35-23 after the break.

Tina Reed and Bryanna Rivera each added six points, while Racquel Provost followed by five points and Tess Rancourt followed by four points.

Greenfield (7-4) only led 23-17 during the break, but Haselton filled in 14 points in the third quarter to separate the guests.

Mohawk 41, Southwick 37 – After a rough first half, with the Warriors lagging 24:14, Mohawk went high in the last 16 minutes.

Stella Clark scored eight of her 16 points in the second half, while Grace Poplawski added nine of her 10 points in the second half to lead the comeback that culminated in a 41:37 victory for Warrior.

“Our defense brought us back into play,” said Mohawk coach Larissa Harrison.

Clark also had 10 rebounds and five blocks to witness their great offensive day.

Grace Ward had a great all-round game for the Warriors (3-9), scored 12 points, snatched 13 rebounds and took five shots.

Frontier 50, Easthampton 30 – The Red Hawks played on the defensive against the Eagles on Wednesday, leaving just 19 points in the last three quarters for an independent win of 50 to 30.

Amelia Sobieski got to work in Frontier (6-3) with 16 points on eight field goals. Marie Diemand also ended with 16 points and struck a 3-pointer.

Kaitlyn Mackin added 11 points in the winning effort.

ice Hockey

The offensive was in full swing for the Greenfield ice hockey team on Wednesday evening.

On the road at Lossone Rink in Easthampton, the Green Wave scored two goals per game from three different players on their way to a 7-4 win over Easthampton in a Wright Division competition.

“Thanks to Easthampton, there is no end to this team,” said Greenfield coach Adam Bouchard. “They fought hard in that third period and we were happy with the result.”

Bryan Baumann, Jacob Bryant and Sean O’Sullivan all scored two goals for Greenfield (9-2, 6-0), who remained undefeated with the decisive win in the league game. Aidan Roche also lit the lamp for Greenfield, with Baumann inserting two templates. Bryant, Roche, Mike McGoldrick and Adam Savoy were helpers.

“It’s great to see how the rating spreads,” said Bouchard. “Scoring seven goals in one game is great, but it’s special to see how it spreads. It’s great to see our depth in games lately. ”

Riley Drew stopped 26 of the 27 shots, and Josh Bordeaux made four saves after going on relieved.

Easthampton (1-6-1, 0-3-1) was paced by Garren Fugiel’s hat trick. Both teams ended the night with 34 shots.

Greenfield returns home on Saturday and receives South Hadley at 3:30 p.m.