Athol Daily News - School Summary: Turners Falls Girls Hoop avenges the loss of the Mohawk Trail

The girls basketball teams from Turners Falls and Mohawk Trail got to know each other this week.

Turners Falls avenged Monday’s losing to Mohawk with a 45:36 win over the Warriors in Buckland on Wednesday.

The Thunder (3-8) took a 21-16 lead before earning 18 points in the third quarter, eight of which came from Kendra Campbell, leading 39-27 in the last eight minutes.

Campbell led Turners with 14 points. Lily Spera had seven points, while Steph Peterson, Taylor Greene and Hailey Bogusz each scored six points in the win.

Grace Poplawski had 15 points for the Warriors (2-8) and Stella Clark 11 points. Grace Ward had a big game for Mohawk, six points, ten rebounds and nine shots.

Boys basketball

Northampton 55, Greenfield 47 – Mason Meadows knocked over two 3-pointers and ended 16 points while losing 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Blue Devils when the wave fell between 55 and 47 at home.

Greenfield held the lead for most of the game, but it slipped away in the late fourth quarter, with Northampton striking 12 shots off the free-throw line in the last eight minutes, many coming late.

“We started very well,” said Greenfield coach Angelo Thomas. “The mental part is what we have to work on as a team.”

Maverick Ward added seven points and scored 15 rebounds, while Henry Zwart and Julius Brewington each scored nine points for the wave (6-2).

ice Hockey

Wahconah 4, Greenfield 3 – It was a wild second period between the Green Wave and the warriors in Pittsfield on Wednesday.

The 1-1 draw after the first half led Greenfield and Wahconah to five goals in the second half, three for the Warriors and two for the Wave. Wahconah went 4: 3 ahead.

Both teams had a chance to score in the last 15 minutes but were unable to reach the end because Greenfield were 4-3 in the independent game.

The defeat triggers the Wave winning streak in seven games.

Bryan Baumann scored both goals in the second third for Greenfield (7-2). Shane Prusak had assists from Kyle Barnes and Jacob Bryant in the first period.

wrestling

Athol 36, Franklin Tech 30 Despite winning four out of six wrestling matches, the Eagles fell due to several Franklin Tech losses in a Suburban League North game against the Red Raiders (36:30).

The best match of the night was at 145 between Eagle Kyle Brunelle and Athols Caleb Cox.

The two had a 6: 6 draw 10 seconds before the end, but Brunelle made a reversal and got the pen just before the bell rang.

“They’re both tough kids,” said Red Raider coach Brandon Jeffrey. “It was a great game.”

Franklin Tech won with 132 and 138, with Peter Saledino winning 132 against Riley Reed and Josh Brunelle winning 138 against Issac Dodge.

Ethan Corchesne also scored six points for the Eagles with a pin at 182 against Cain Young.

The two Athol wins came in the last two games of the evening when Jon Hicks defeated Brooks Medeiros with 195 and Nate Torres Brody Williams with 220.