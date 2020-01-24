Athol Daily News - School Summary: Mohawk Trail Loomis skis win again

Taylor Loomis is continuing to open the slopes in Berkshire East this winter.

The Mohawk Trail Junior again took first place at the fifth PVIAC girls’ meeting of the season on Thursday. She won the course in 25.46 seconds.

Frontier’s Coriann Delaney finished second with a run of 26.11.

Amelie Rowehl took 11th place for the Warriors with a run of 28.76, teammate Emily Sisum 16th place, Lydia Sargent 26th place, Sofiya Slocik-Gritzner 29th place and Myah Grant 40th place.

Red Hawk Cali Price finished 31st, while teammate Emily Roberts finished 54th.

Among the boys, Mohawks Weston Den Ouden finished 14th with a run of 35.41. Phineas Tuttman was 25th with a time of 39.14, teammate Michael Harrison followed just behind and finished 29th.

Rosco Palmer (34.), Travis Russel (41.) and Gage Patenaude (42.) also had top 50 positions for Mohawk.

Ben Martino finished 24th among the Frontier boys with a time of 38.75. Ben Makosiej was the only other Red Hawk to start 88th.

Boys basketball

Mahar 65, Mohawk 37 – Charlie Barnes took on the Warriors on Thursday, scoring 21 points, grabbing five rebounds and issuing five assists to lead the senators to the 65:37 win in Orange.

“I was very happy with our performance,” said Mahar coach Chad Softic. “Offensive we did a good job and made the extra pass to get a better shot. Charlie Barnes was all over the floor tonight and continues to play an excellent all-round game that his coach appreciates. “

Half of the senators (6: 5) took a 36:19 lead before opening the gates in the third quarter and Mohawk entering the fourth quarter with a 58:30 lead.

Jake Tenney and Noaha Chabot finished Mahar with 10 points each in the double-digit range. Jakob Carron threw himself in with eight points and pulled back 10 rebounds.

For Mohawk (1-10) the second Tyler Dubreuil lost 18 points and knocked over a pair of 3 hands. Shawn Davenport contributed eight points to the loss.

Belchertown 59, Athol 57 – It was a heartbreaker for the Red Raiders in their home country in an independent competition with the Orioles.

A missed late shot by Athol resulted in the game being extended by 51. In OT the game ended in a tie with 57 when Belchertown knocked over a jumper 4.7 seconds before the start of the game and the Red Robbers scored the last goal but a deep one Bryce King’s shot at the summer was unsuccessful, with Athol falling 59-57.

“We need one of those close opponents to get in our way,” said Athols coach Dan Bevis.

Noah Pottinger led Athol (3-9) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Mark Ferrari had a double-double, scored 12 points and got 12 rebounds in the defeat. King had 10 points and six assists, while Vincent added Gordon in 10 points.

Jordan Lanoue was a monster for Belchertown (4-5) and scored a high 25-point result.

■ In the JV campaign, Conner Mahony pressed a 3-pointer to the buzzer to lead Athol to a 51-48 victory in extra time.

Girls basketball

Franklin Tech 57, Duggan 38 – It wasn’t long before the Eagles hit a ticket to the Western Mass tournament.

Franklin Tech won 53:20 after three quarters and won 57:38 in the Tri-County League North against Duggan, making the Eagles their 10th win of the season and automatically qualifying them for the postseason game.

“Qualifying for the Western Mass tournament was one of our subordinate goals, but it’s good to have achieved that,” said Franklin tech coach Joe Gamache. “We have our eyes on larger ones. We keep improving, it’s fun to coach a team. “

Jordan Hurlbert had an excellent all-round game for the Eagles, scoring 11 points, scoring 13 boards, blocking three shots and getting away with five steals.

Isabelle Duga lost 14 points in the win, while Jocelyn Crowningshield earned 12 points, seven steals and five assists.

Desiree Doane scored 10 points and four assists, Gemanaia Cruz had eight points and seven rebounds, Emily Ryan had seven rebounds, and Emily Merritt grabbed five boards for tech.

Frontier 47, goods 44 – Amelia Sobieski ended the race with an 11-point double to lead the Red Hawks to a 47:44 win on the road against the Indians.

Marie Diemand had a great game for Frontier, scoring 19 points and throwing nine shots off the free-throw line.

Sierra Warren threw a big 3 too late to take the Red Hawks in the lead, and Diemand and Kaitlyn Mackin’s hard defense secured the win.

wrestling

Mahar 48, Agawam 36 – The Mahar wrestling team wanted to prove that it can compete against the div. 1 brownies on Thursday.

Twelve of the 14 weight classes were occupied by both teams, resulting in an almost complete list of games. The senators won eight of them and achieved a 48:36 victory for themselves.

Mahar lost 0: 12 due to defeats at 220 and 285, but came back into play immediately.

Issa Gilmore started the night with a pin at 106, followed by a pin from Jon Mahony at 113 pounds, about 15 seconds after his match against Agawam’s Kyler Ma.

In a dominance of Mahar in the lower weight categories, Jeff Kidwell earned six points at 120 with a pin, followed by a pin at 126 from Domanic Cacciolfi to line up Senators 24-12 early.

“Our little boys worked through their little boys,” said Senator trainer John Speek. “Today all lightweights have done the job and done what needed to be done.”

Gregory Lehmann got the fifth pin in a row for Mahar and scored a pin in 50 seconds in his match with 132. Luke Chiodo got a pin in 37 seconds with 138 to put the senators in the lead with 36-12.

Henry Ndayisaba came out with a pin against Jaron Luke with 152 in the second third and Todd Chiasson had Mahar’s last win of the night with 160 with a 1:05 pin.

Agawam won with 145, 170, 182 and 195.

“It was nice to go down and in D-1 we would all wrestle,” said Speek. “It’s nice that things stay that way and we struggle. We feel like a strong team.”