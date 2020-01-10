Athol Daily News - School Summary: Loomis on the Mohawk Trail comes first on the slopes

Loading...

Mohawk Trail Regional’s Taylor Loomis returned to the top of the PVIAC Girls Ski rankings in Berkshire East on Thursday.

The junior finished second overall at the season opener on Tuesday, but took first place in the second season meeting and landed two seconds faster than everyone else with a time of 35.30 seconds.

Frontier’s Coriann Delaney finished second with a run of 37.88. Cali Price was the only other Red Hawk girl in the race and finished 34th with a score of 55.76.

Five other Warrior girls came to Loomis in the top 40. Emmy Sisum had another impressive day, finishing ninth with a run of 40.52, while Amelie Rowehl finished 13th with a time of 42.44.

Sofia Slocik-Gritznwer (30th), Lydia Sargent (33rd) and Myah Grant (38th) had strong days for Mohawk.

■ Among the boys, Red Hawk Ben Martino had the top run among Franklin County drivers and finished 20th with a run of 27.62. Ben Makosiej finished 29th with a run of 28.89.

Michael Harrison had the best time for the Warriors with 27.77, good for 22nd overall. Travis Russel (30th) and Phineas Tuttman (44th) also placed in the top 50 for Mohawk.

Basketball for girls

Turners 42, Easthampton 41 – In practice, Turners Karissa Fleming likes it absolutely silent when she shoots free throws.

That was not the case on the road against Easthampton on Thursday, as Turners (2-7, 1-3) were 10 seconds behind the Eagles (3-3, 2-1), holding 41-40, but were in possession. Kendra Campbell drove the entire length of the course, but missed a shot three seconds before the end. Fleming prevented the ricochet, but was fouled and sent her a second ahead of the line.

The senior went with the Easthampton crowd and made as much noise as possible, but Fleming skipped both free throws to set the Thunder at 42-41.

Hailey Bogusz declined the pass to seal the independent victory.

“We are a young team that is still trying to learn how to win,” said Turners coach Ed Marvell. “If you got up between the hours of 28:00 and 17:00 and between 35:00 and 30:00 at the end of the third day, you kept your fingers crossed so that we could do it.” It is exciting.”

Campbell scored 14 points, Fleming 10 own.

Frontier 47, Pope Francis 27 – After scoring only 12 points in the first half, the Red Hawks exploded by 35 points in the last two quarters of the game to record a 47:27 win over host Pope Francis in an independent game.

Kaitlyn Mackin led Frontier (3-3, 1-1) with 17 points, while Amelia Sobieski had seven points. Kylie Laford and Marie Diemand ended the victory with six points each.

Greenfield 53, McCann Tech 44 – Racquel Provost and Katie Haselton each entered 17 points to advance the Hornet Wave, 53-44, in an independent game in North Adams.

“We had to fight most of the game,” said Greenfield coach John Hickey. “Happy that we won, but we could have played better.”

Haselton is now 11 points from the 1,000-point mark and hopes to hit Amherst tonight.

The Green Wave (4: 3, 3: 0) controlled most of the competition, but a fourth quarter with 17 points from McCann (2: 3, 2: 1) brought it back into play.

FC Tech 52, Smith Voke 23 – The Eagles were able to complete the Vikings’ offensive in the last 16 minutes and were limited to just six points in the second half when Franklin Tech had a 52:23 win.

“We did what we are good at again,” said Eagles coach Joe Gamache.

Jordan Hurlbert recorded a double-double victory, scored 14 points and scored 11 boards. Emily Ryan had two points and eight rebounds in victory.

Jocelyn Crowningshield ended with 10 points for Franklin Tech (6-2, 2-0) and Desiree Doane had nine points.

Mahar 46, Belchertown 36 – Micalyn Mailloux brought her “A” game to Belchertown Thurdsay, scoring 16 points and snatching nine rebounds to lead the Senators past Orioles (46-36) in an independent game.

Delaney Parker lost 14 points while Abby Henne had two points and lost nine rebounds. Maryanne Prescott added eight points to the winning effort.

Mahar (4-4, 2-2) was 16-9 behind Belchertown in the second quarter, but scored more points in each quarter than the Orioles on the way.

“We just tried to win every quarter after that,” said Senator trainer Larry Fisher. “It was a good team effort all round.”

■ Natalie Belloli scored eight points in orange on Wednesday for the Mahar Regional Girls Junior Varsity Girls basketball team in a 31-14 win against Athol High School.

Sienna Moore added seven for the senators, while Makyala Mathurin and Kendrah Doane each added five.

Natalie Apteker, Sophia Woods and Mary Simon each added a bucket for Mahar.

Reily Polana led the Red Raiders with eight points.

Boys basketball

Baystate Academy 76, Turners 63 – The Thunder had no answer to Baystates Travis Jordan.

The second ended the race in Springfield with 36 points on 15 field goals to drop Turners (76-63).

Chace Novak led the Thunder with 18 points (2-7, 0-3), while Marcus Sanders lost 15 points and Anthony Peterson had 13 points.