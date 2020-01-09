Athol Daily News - School Summary: Greenfield Hockey vs. Drury

Loading...

Sean O’Sullivan and Kyle Barnes had set themselves the goal of driving the greenfield hockey team 2-1 past hosts Drury at a Wright Division competition in North Adams on Wednesday.

Barnes scored three minutes and three seconds for the winner in the third half. Shane Prusak and Kevin Baumann did the preliminary work.

“It was a great game,” said Greenfield head coach Adam Bouchard. “Our team went through a lot of difficulties, but they continued the green wave method and won.”

The Blue Devils scored the first goal when Camden Abel shot a shot home in just two minutes.

O’Sullivan equalized the score with 46 seconds in the first period from a Bryan Baumann court.

Riley Drew stopped 12 shots on goal for the wave, while Greenfield Nate Haley came up with 42 saves for Drury.

Greenfield (5-1, 4-0) remain on the road against Assabet Valley on Saturday night.

Boys basketball

Hoosac Valley 49, Mohawk 35 – For three quarters, the Mohawk Trail boys’ basketball team had a huge home win against a Berkshire County opponent in their eyes.

The Warriors led 31:25 in the fourth quarter against Hoosac Valley, but visiting hurricanes turned on their jets and surpassed Mohawk by a 24-4 lead in the last eight minutes for an independent 49: 35- in Buckland on Wednesday. To win.

“I’m really happy that we played through three quarters,” said Mohawk coach Darren Schmidt. “Especially after a quick turnaround after losing overtime (to the Smith Academy on Tuesday). They appeared and were resilient, unfortunately we could not finish it. “

Austin Sumner scored all 10 points in the third quarter to help the Warriors turn a one-point lead to a six-point lead. Anthony Moffatt threw seven points while Tyler Dubreuil added five points for Mohawk Trail.

Drury 60, Pioneer 38 – Two teams that have played some of the most memorable games in recent years met again in Northfield on Wednesday night. This time it was a visit to Drury who did the business when Scott McGuire scored 20 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 60-38 win at the Messer high school.

Pioneer was only 19-16 behind in a quarter, but Drury prevailed 41-22 ahead of the Panthers as the game progressed.

Troy Emond’s 11 points pioneered the Panthers (2-4) when he lost a pair of 3 hands. Jared Hubbard and Ryan Potter each scored seven points and Jayden Fox scored six points.

■ In the JV campaign on Wednesday, Mahar Athol finished 49:35. Dilan Fountain led Athol by 10 points, while Jack Bonenfant added eight.

Girls basketball

Drury 62, Pioneer 52 – An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter brought Pioneer back within four points, but a visit to Drury ended the game strongly, leading to a 62:52 win at Messer High School in Northfield on Wednesday night.

Emily Tibbetts and Sofia Walker caused the Panthers (2-3) to run late when the duo increased their defensive strength to return their team within striking distance.

“I cannot praise their work enough,” said Pioneer coach Mike Churchill of the duo. “They gave us the chance to come back into the game.”

Pioneer Paige Loughman continued her offensive start to the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Steph Scoville also scored a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards, while Walker scored five points and five steals and Tibbetts scored four points and eight rebounds.

Next up is a trip to McCann Tech on Friday at 7 p.m.

Amherst 58, Frontier 42 – Amelia Sobieski hit a team high with 14 points, but Frontier’s visit caused a 17-point halftime deficit and dropped a 58-42 individual competition against Amherst on Wednesday night.

Amherst (5: 1) led 28:11 at halftime, but Frontier prevailed after a break with a 31:30 lead against the Hurricanes. The Red Hawks (2-3) received 12 points from Kaitlyn Mackin and 10 from Marie Diemand.

Amhersts Petua Mukimba scored 16 points and Delaney MacPhetres 13 points.

wrestling

Franklin Tech 42, Granby 30 – Josh Brunelle, Colin Pettis and Brooks Medeiros scored a first-half goal to help Franklin Tech win a 42:30 win over Granby in Turners Falls on Wednesday in Suburban League North.

Brunelle won 132 pounds in 53 seconds, Pettis won 138 pounds in 27 seconds, and Medeiros took 1:37 to do the 195 pound deal for the Eagles (2-1, 1-0).

Kyle Brunelle earned a second 145-pound lapel pin over Granby’s Gavin Gilburg. The Eagles won three games by forfeitures.

Duggan 42, Athol 36 – Despite winning five out of seven games, the Red Raiders fell against Duggan in an independent match at Mallet High School (42:36).

All five Athol wins went to a pen. Riley Reed came in with 138, Logan Kirwan with 145, Caleb Cox with 152, Luke Inniss with 160 and Jon Hicks with 195.