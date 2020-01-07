Loading...

Published on: Jan 7th 2020, 00:15:35 am

Changed: 07.01.2020 00:15:04 h

Five games, five wins.

It was a perfect start to the season for the boys at Greenfield High School. The Green Wave continued its strong start to the 2019-20 season and prevailed against Franklin Tech (63:45) at the Nichols High School in Greenfield late Monday evening.

While his team are playing 5-0 until the quarter-finals of the season, Greenfield coach Angelo Thomas knows that the stakes will only increase when the wave hits their schedule.

“We’re going to be very busy with our schedule, so we’ll see what we really are made of,” said Thomas, whose team is building a weight class on Friday night when playing against Frontier Regional, the Hampshire League North opponent, in one school big rings for the pre-season in South Deerfield (7.30pm).

Greenfield scored the first six points on Monday but failed to upset Franklin Tech (3-4) until the second half. The wave only ran 28-23 during the break and played what Thomas described as the “uninspired” first half.

“We jumped on them early, but the attention to detail took them a little off,” said the coach. “Franklin Tech came back and we really only played in batches. It was disappointing, but I’m glad it’s behind us now. Hopefully we can fix some things in time for Friday. “

Mason Meadows had a high score of 17 points and lost 12 rebounds for the wave, which defeated the Eagles 35-22 points in the second half. Freshman Maverick Ward remained offensive hot, scoring 15 points, including a pair of 3 points, and he just missed a double-double with nine boards. David Carey scored nine points on the win, Kenny Adams scored eight points for the wave and Julius Brewington and Sam Gibson each had six points.

The Eagles received a team high of 14 points from Bailey Young, while Garret Cole joined him with 11 points in the double digits. Noah Ausikaitis and Ryan Bergmann each scored nine points.

Franklin Tech is returning to the Tri-County League North on a road trip to Ludlow this evening.

Girls basketball

FC Tech 55, Sci-Tech 26 – Jocelyn Crowningshield almost prevailed against the entire Sci-Tech team when the Franklin Tech sniper scored 22 points to take the visiting Eagles to an overwhelming 55-26 win in a Tri-County League North girls’ basketball game help, which was held in Springfield on Monday.

“The girls played with great energy tonight,” said Franklin tech trainer Joe Gamache. “We got a lot of points from the sales that our press achieved.”

Franklin Tech (5: 1, 2: 0) scored a 17: 7 lead after a quarter and extended their lead to 28: 12 during the break. The visitors put things out of reach with a 19: 4 lead in the third period.

Behind Crowningshield, who added six steals, it was a balanced goal for the Eagles. Jordan Hurlbert scored seven points and lost six rebounds, Gem Cruz threw six points and seven boards, while the quartet from Gabby Castagna, Desiree Doane (seven assists), Isabelle Duga (five steals) and Emily Ryan (five rebounds) registered five points in victory.

Frontier 51, Hopkins 23 – The Red Hawk defense came to Goodnow High School on Monday night to play there.

Frontier never allowed the Golden Hawks (5-2, 2-2) to score more than 10 points in a quarter when they crossed to a 51-23 Franklin County League North win.

Meghan Self had the hot hand for the Red Hawks (2: 2, 1: 1) and scored 13 points on six field goals. Marie Diemand threw four shots and ended with eleven points. Sierra Warren scored seven of his own.

Although the Frontier defense was unbreakable, their offensive was persistent, allowing the Red Hawks to take the 28:11 lead at halftime before beating Hopkins 23:12 in the last 16 minutes.

Pope Francis 46, Mohawk 33 – Pope Francis had a 16-7 lead in the fourth quarter, turning a small four-point lead into a 46:33 win over Mohawk Trail in a Franklin County League West competition in Buckland on Monday.

Lily Turnel scored 14 points for the Cardinals (5: 2, 3: 1), who gained a 25:14 lead with a second quarter of 20 points.

The Warriors (0-6, 0-4) defeated Pope Francis by 12-5 and finished fourth with 30-26. Grace Poplawski scored 11 of her 14 team-level points in the second half to advance the Mohawk Trail. Stella Clark came in with 10 points in the double-digit range, Mya Lesieur with six points.

Mohawk Trail will try to get into the winning streak tonight when it comes to an independent game at Franklin Tech.