Athol Daily News - School Summary: Girls' basketball cruises on the green field over Pope Francis

There was never any doubt for the Greenfield girls basketball team Friday night against Pope Francis.

The Wave played on the defensive end of the floor and made 17 steals as a team in the second half to temporarily create a 40-point cushion that eventually led to a 62-32 win at Nichols High School.

“We played well both offensively and defensively,” said Greenfield coach John Hickey. “We shared the ball well.”

Katie Haselton dominated almost every aspect of the game, scoring 18 points, scoring 12 boards, spreading seven assists, escaping with eight raids and never turning the ball over. These numbers came into play in less than three quarters as the junior retired in the middle of the third quarter.

Bryanna Rivera had no problem putting the ball in the tire for the wave and scored 21 points on eight field goals.

Greenfield (8-4) took the lead with 20-6 after the first eight minutes. The wave went on a pause in the offensive in the second quarter, but the defense held strong when it led 34-10 in half.

In the third round, Greenfield opened the doors and prevailed against the Cardinals (8: 6) by 10 points in the fourth quarter to achieve a lead of 54:20.

Eighth grader Amber Bergeron returned after an injury to the Green Wave and scored five points on her debut.

Greenfield is back in action today and will face Drury at 1:30 p.m. in the Coach Against Cancer event at Hoosac Valley High School.

Athol 25, Southwick 20 – Haley Bigwood got through with a few late buckets to drive the Red Raiders over the Rams (25-20) in an independent game in Athol.

The victory brought the Red Raiders to a standstill in three games.

“Before that we had some difficult games,” said Athols coach Kelly Kaczmarczyk. “Hopefully this victory can be the spark to get us going.”

Bigwood ended the game with 13 points, with Geca Baptista scoring seven points for the Red Raiders (6-8).

Athol has never allowed Southwick (0-10) to score more than eight in a quarter.

Easthampton 43, FC Tech 33 – Isabelle Duga lit the Easthampton gym with 15 points, including a pair from 3-point land, but the Eagles fell in an independent game at Easthampton, 43-33.

The defeat brought Franklin Tech to victory in four games.

Jocelyn Crowningshield and Desiree Doane each had five points for tech, Jordan Hurlbert added four points.

Hopkins 52, Mohawk 32 – Grace Ward ended the game with six points, ten rebounds and six blocks, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Golden Hawks when the Warriors fell 52:32 in the independent home game.

Stella Clark had a team high of 12 points for Mohawk (3-10), with Mya Lesieur and Courtney Allen losing five points each.

Boys basketball

Belchertown 52, Pioneer 51 – The Panthers held the lead for a good portion of the fourth quarter, but missed free throws late, which allowed the Orioles to stay in the game again.

Belchertown was only five seconds ahead and Pioneer had the ball, but one runner failed and the putback was not good as the Panthers suffered a 52:51 defeat in the Hampshire League South on the road on Friday.

“It is difficult to win games when you shoot 8v-21 from the free throw line,” said Pioneer coach Scott Thayer.

Troy Emond scored 16 points for the Panthers (4-8, 1-3) in the loss, with Jared Hubbard slumping 11 points.

Jordan Lanoue led Belchertown (5-5, 3-1) with 27 points.

Duggan 71, Franklin Tech 58 – In the 16th minute, the Eagles pursued the goal defensively.

Franklin Tech led 25-24 at half time, but the Eagle defensive slowed and Duggan scored 47 points in the second half on the way to the 71-58 Tri-County League North final.

Garret Cole had a big game for the Eagles (7-5, 2-2) in defeat, scoring 24 points, making 11 rebounds, grabbing four steals and blocking two shots.

Bailey Young lost 15 points.