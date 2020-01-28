Athol Daily News - School Summary: Free throws help Frontier boys go ashore in the off-season

It was a nail biter at Goodnow High School on Monday night.

Neither the Turners Falls nor Frontier Regional basketball teams were able to separate from the others, as the Red Hawks had a narrow lead of four points just under a minute before the end.

The thunder fired a few shots too late, but Frontier made his free throws to get away with a 57-56 independent win over Turners.

The win qualifies the Red Hawks for the tournament.

“We don’t take qualification for the postseason for granted,” said frontier coach Ben Barshefsky. “We’ve had some tough years looking around. It’s nice to give these guys a taste of the tournament.”

Anthony Peterson drilled a 3 with just over 30 seconds to cut the Frontier lead to a 55-54.

Donovan Hoffman sent a couple of fouls 1-1 for the Red Hawks (10-3), but the senior missed the first shot from the charity strip.

After a 1: 6-foot-10, Peter Carey used his range to secure the offensive rebound and to elicit Sean Richter, who had been fouled at the time.

Richter threw both shots down and increased to 3: 57-54. Turners had a shot to tie the game.

The Thunder (5-9) had a delayed shot, but Carey denied it hard, which changed the shot. Turners grabbed the offensive rebound and used it after the time had run out.

“It is important that we get away with a win in difficult times,” said Barshefsky. “Hats off to turners, they played very, very well. Defensively they did a good job and kept us out of a beautiful river. ”

Carey led the Red Hawks with 21 points, with Collin Boudreau losing 13 points himself.

Chace Novak had a game high of 24 points for Turners and lost four 3’s. Peterson himself added 10 points.

Mahar 70, Smith Academy 43 – Host Mahar drilled nine threes, including five from Matt Lyesiuk on the way to a 15-point excursion, and the Senators achieved a 70-43 win over the Smith Academy in Orange on Monday evening.

“I was extremely happy with the game tonight,” said Mahar coach Chad Softic. “Like many teams, we really fight the disease and these guys refused to accept it as an excuse for them.”

Jake Tenney led Mahar (7-5) with 17 points, sunk a trio of 3 hands and pulled eight rebounds down. Zack Notre made three double-digit senators with 11 points, while Noaha Chabot went for six points and six assists.

“I can’t say enough about the leadership Noaha Chabot has taken lately and his selfless play has really been a catalyst for us,” Softic said.

Mahar led 17: 7 after a quarter and 31: 21 at halftime, before leaving the Falcons 24: 10 in the third quarter.

The senators are now drawing their attention to the showdown on Thursday evening with Frontier.

“We are delighted to have a large Frontier on Thursday,” said Softic. “We have our hands full, but we will show up too.”

FC Tech 47, Smith Voke 38 – Some defensive adjustments helped Franklin Tech prevent a slow start when visiting Eagles recovered from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Smith Voke, 47-38, in an independent boys’ basketball game Monday night in Northampton.

The Eagles (8-5) were 9-6 behind in a quarter, but drew at half-time and were 26-17 ahead of the Vikings after the break.

“Really, what changed everything was that we went out of the zone to defend a man, that made the difference,” said Franklin tech coach Tim Artus. “They were ready for us and had a good game plan. We had to adapt. “

Garret Cole scored 21 points for 13 rebounds and seven steals and Bailey Young for 13 in the double digits. Justin Littlewood had another strong all-round game with six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Franklin Tech hosts St. Mary on Wednesday at 7.

Hopkins 61, Mohawk 33 – Anthony Moffatt burned from the depths and knocked down four 3’s to get a 16-point performance, but it wasn’t enough to crack the Warriors’ 11 gliders that fell on the Falcons (61-33).

It wasn’t long before Hopkins extended his lead as Mohawk lagged halfway through 19, 39 and 20 after a big first quarter followed by a glowing second quarter.

The Warriors (1-11) couldn’t make a comeback in the last 16 minutes of the game.

Tyler Dubreuil lost five points for Mohawk, Shawn Davenport and Austin Sumner each scored four points.

Nathan Waldron led Hopkins (8-5) with 16 points.

Greenfield 67, Belchertown 56 Great games by Julius Brewington and David Carey helped the Green Wave break free from the Orioles in an independent home win at Nichols High School.

The game was a tie between 31 and 31 at halftime, but Carey (25 points) and Brewington (18 points) both scored big goals when the Green Wave drew in the second half.

Mason Meadows scored seven points and lost 14 rebounds for Greenfield.

Maverick Ward scored four points with 11 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Mahar 53, McCann 38 – Micalyn Mailloux scored 22 points and a visit to Mahar made sure the return to Berkshire County on Monday was better than the loss to Lenox on Saturday.

The Senators defeated McCann Tech 15-4 on the way to a 53:38 win in North Adams in the fourth quarter.

“It was a nice compensation for this loss on Saturday,” said Mahar coach Larry Fisher, referring to his team’s 58:33 loss to Lenox. “We had a good defense performance, especially in the fourth quarter. And we have kept our composure against their press. “

Saylor Kegans scored 11 points in the Mahar win (8: 5), while Delaney Parker followed with seven points and threw Kendrah Doane in five.

The senators continue to earn frequent flyer miles as they head to Mohawk on Wednesday to undertake another street tipping.