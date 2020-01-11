Athol Daily News - School Summary: Defense Guides Franklin Tech Boys Over Pathfinder

Loading...

Published: 1/10/2020 10:53:30 PM

Modified: 01/10/2020 10:52:50 p.m.

Several Franklin Tech players filled the table, especially on the defensive, and the Eagles won a 45-24 home win over Pathfinder in an independent boys’ basketball game played at Turners Falls on Friday night.

Garret Cole drove to Franklin Tech (5-4) with 19 points, 17 rebounds and 8 steals and Bailey Young sank five 3-pointers on the way to 16 points.

The Eagles received contributions from Ryan Artus (5 points, 4 blocks, 2 steals, 2 rebounds) and Justin Littlewood (4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block).

“Our defense was very aggressive and they worked together as a unit,” said tech coach Tim Artus, whose team defeated the pioneers by 16-0 in the second quarter. “We turned them over quite a bit.”

Nick Beaulieu led Pathfinder with 13 points.

Hopkins 72, Pioneer 57 – Despite 18 points from Jared Hubbard, host Pioneer fell 72-57 against Hopkins in a Hampshire League South game at Messer High School in Northfield on Friday.

Troy Emond added 13 points for the Panthers (2-5).

Andrew Ciaglo scored 22 points for Hopkins (4-3).

Mahar 51, Belchertown 40 – The senators took to the streets and took a win over the Orioles behind a double-double by Jake Tenney.

Tenney scored 18 points with 11 rebounds. Backcourt partner Charlie Barnes led Mahar with 19 points.

Mahar prevailed 16-10 in the first quarter.

Aden Santana scored six points with eight rebounds.

Basketball for girls

McCann Tech 49, Pioneer 40 – The panthers kept it tight, but fell on the street after the hornets had made the necessary free throws to ensure victory.

Paige Loughman was a force for Pioneer with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Steph Scoville also scored a double-digit goal for the Panthers with 11 points. Alina Cecunjanin was there at eight.

swim

Four swimmers from Turners Falls drove past Sci-Tech (55-3) at home on Friday and reached the first place.

Jade Tyler took first place in the 100 fly (1: 09.43), while Allison Wheeler’s time of 1: 09.50 brought first place in the 100 fly.

Gracie Rosenburg took first place in the 500 classification with 8: 56.20 and Olivia Whittier took first place in the chest with 1: 19.14.

Wheeler, Whittier, Tyler and Hannah Marchefka secured the Turners team first place in the 200 medley relay.

Hannah Dziedzic also had a strong day and took second place in the 200 (3: 17.30).

■ The Turners boys won 20:14 against Sci-Tech on Friday.

Nik Martin took first place in the 200 IM (2: 38.22), Camden Bonnett took first place in the 50s with 51.21 and Cameron Bradley swam to first place in the 100 Fly (1: 01.50) to take the lead thunder to victory.