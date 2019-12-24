Athol Daily News – School Struggle: Frontier Shines At Franklin Tech Eagle Holiday Classic

Loading...

Two wrestlers from Frontier Regional School were crowned champions at Franklin Tech's Eagle Tech Classic in Turners Falls on Monday.

Junior Tanner Finch made his way through the 145-pound range, winning all of his games in a fall, and senior Ito McMillan didn't have many problems either at 152, winning his three games to be crowned champion.

Finch crowned his title with a hard-fought victory in the final against Tyler Bedard of Leominster.

With only a few seconds left in the second round and Finch holding an 8-3 lead, he smashed Bedard to the ground and got the pin with a second remaining to claim the crown.

"I was pretty excited," said Finch. "I'm pretty sore, we just had a tournament a few days ago. It was an aggressive match. I had a few elbows in the face so I just got angry. I saw 12 seconds remaining so I got up and threw it away. "

It was a flamboyant start to the year for Finch, whose confidence is evident at the start of winter.

"It's really motivating," said Finch. "I haven't lost a game yet, which really boosts my confidence later in the year. This sport is 75% mental. If you play the game thinking you are going to win, you have a good chance of winning. If you think you are going to lose, you are going to lose. "

McMillan also enjoyed success at the start of the season. He won his first game on Monday on a spit, then defeated Tanner Smith of Smith Vocational in a technical crash in the semifinals. The elder beat Sam Cormier of Monument Mountain in the 152-pound final as Cormier was forced to leave after injuring his ankle.

McMillan has high hopes for his team this year.

"It feels good to come out champion," said McMillan. "I am really looking forward to our team this year. I feel really good in the season. I want to win the league. At Western Mass., I hope we will have half the team to place and go to the States together. I feel good. I am at my natural weight. I am really confident, I feel healthy, stronger and faster. "

Head coach Don Gordon returning to the Frontier program after a few years of absence, McMillan said the veteran mentor had provided knowledge and helped the team develop early in the game. winter.

"I love him as a coach," said McMillan. "He knows what he is talking about. It may be sweet, but it gets the message across and tells you what to do. It is old school and I like it. "

Victor McNutt finished third with 138 for the Red Hawks while teammate KC Mattson also placed third with 170.

The host Eagles lost a few wrestlers on Monday, including defending WMass champion Kyle Brunelle, but the club still managed to get two wrestlers on the podium.

Colin Pettis took second place at 126 after pinning Carmoke Norton of Holyoke in the semifinals, and Josh Brunelle got a 3-2 decision on Ely Cormier of Monument Mountain in the semifinals, but fell against Zack Lupiani of Mount Everett in the final at 132 to give Franklin Tech a pair of runner-up clues.

"There weren't many of us today," said Franklin Tech coach Mike Aiken. "We have had injured guys, but we are happy to have two children in second position."

It was also a successful day for Mohawk Trail, with three wrestlers receiving medals at the end of the tournament.

Dylan Wooldridge won a game to reach the final at 170, and settled for second place after falling to Mason Willard of Hampshire.

Nate Wooldridge won three games to take third place at 182, and Elliot Gougeon won a pair of games to take third place at 120.

Hampshire ranked first as a team in the tournament, followed by Monument Mountain in second and East Lyme High School of Connecticut in third.

Mahar remains undefeated and wins title

The Mahar Regional School wrestling team scored a perfect 5-0 record at the John Applin Memorial double tournament in Fitchburg on Monday.

A 54-29 victory over King Phillip won the Senators' championship.

During the tournament, Peter Tattan and Jon Mahony both won their 100th victory in the Mahar wrestling program.

Mahony went 5-0 the day with two packages. Tattan had a dominant day 5-0, winning them all by fall.

Mahar beat Nashoba Tech, 53-30, highlighted by a Luke Chiodo pin at 138 pounds in 43 seconds. At 160, Todd Chiasson also won in the fall in just 12 seconds. Gracin Bisceglia scored a 55 second spit at 195.

In a 42-29 win over Tri-County, Issa Gilmore (106), Mahony (113), Jeff Kidwell, Henry Ndayisaba (152), Anthony Nye, Tattan and Bisceglia all won victories in the fall.

Mahar took advantage of several packages in a 78-6 victory over Worcester Tech.

Gregory Lehmann gained 132 pounds for the Senators with Brooke Mitchell (285) and Anthony Nye (170).

In a 60-24 victory over Essex Tech, Anya Roberts gained 182 pounds in the fall (3:35).

In the victory over King Phillip, Gilmore, Mahony, Kidwell, Domanic Cacciolfi, Lehmann, Ndayisaba, Chiasson, Nye and Tatton all won.