Athol Daily News – School rally: pioneer girls chain rallies to beat Southwick

Sarah Johnson got a three-point green light in the fourth quarter, and the Pioneer Valley Regional School had their best play streak for the final period Monday night. The Panthers came from behind to overturn Southwick, 38-34, in a Franklin County League South women's basketball game at the Northfield Messer Gymnasium.

"We really brought in a ton of energy, smashed the boards, hit the line and hit big shots," said Pioneer coach Michael Churchill about the fourth quarter effort.

Pioneer (1-1) trailed 26-25 entering the fourth, but outscored the Rams by 13-8 in the final frame for the team's first win of the season.

"It feels good to the girls because they worked so hard as a team in this game," said Churchill of the win. "They played really hard from start to finish."

Paige Loughman punctuated the offensive effort with 13 points, while Steph Scoville did a bit of everything with 10 points, eight rebounds and six interceptions. Johnson scored seven points and Alina Cecunjanin pitched in six.

Pioneer is closed until December 30 against Ware.

Athol 43, Narragansett 41 – Jenna St. Cyr had a big rebound in the final seconds, and Haley Bigwood sealed the free-throw line to bring Athol to a 43-41 victory over Narragansett in the third game of the holiday vacation tournament Clinton Monday. night.

Bigwood won the team MVP honors after scoring 22 points for the Red Raiders (3-2), while Taylor Cleveland joined him in doubles with 10 points.

The teams were tied 27-27 at halftime and 38-38 in the fourth quarter. Athol beat Gansett by 5-3 in a final defensive stanza.

"It was a two-way battle until the very end," said Athol coach Kelly Kaczmarczyk.

The Raiders return to action with a game against rival Mahar on December 30.

Smith Academy 51, Mohawk Trail 30 – Grace Poplawski lost 22 points Monday night, but was just one of three warriors to put the ball in the basket as Mohawk Trail fell to the Falcons, 51-30, on the road in a competition FCL West in Hatfield.

Stella Clark (six points) and Mya Lesieur (two points) were the other warriors (0-4, 0-2) to light up the scoreboard.

Three Smith Academy players scored in double digits, led by Bailey McCoy with 14.

Ware 57, Turners 36 – The Indians took a double-digit lead at halftime and never looked back, beating the Thunder, 57-36, in an FCL South game in Ware on Monday night.

Eighth-year player Taylor Greene led Turners with 15 points, dropping three 3s and representing six of Thunder's 14 goals scored in the game.

Aidan Welsh scored a 24 point high for Ware.

Boys basketball

Greenfield 71, Easthampton 54 – After the same first quarter, the Greenfield Boys' basketball team launched their overdrive game plan on Monday. Visiting Green Wave put the ball inside, and tall man Mason Meadows finished with a 27-point peak to help Greenfield escape for a 71-54 victory over Easthampton in a tilt independent.

"The game plan was to bring it down and we finally started hitting the ball there in the second quarter," said Greenfield coach Angelo Thomas.

Tied to 13 after a quarter, Greenfield (2-0) edged Easthampton by a margin of 42-18 over the next two periods to clinch the victory. Henry Zwart scored 13 points in the win, while Kenny Adams (nine points), Julius Brewington (seven) and David Carey (six) all made key hoops.

Palmer 56, Frontier 47 – The Red Hawks kept it close from start to finish on Monday at the Goodnow Gymnasium, but a few late buckets pulled the Panthers ahead. Palmer made his free throws late to derail a return from Frontier, who lost 56-47.

Jack Letendre scored a 21-point high for the Panthers, burying three 3s.

Sean Richter led the Red Hawks with 13 points while Iain Spearane and Peter Carey each collected eight points in the loss.

To swim

The women's swimming team at Turners Falls began the holiday break with a 67-11 victory over Sci-Tech in the Constitution League Monday at Springfield.

It was a balanced effort for the Thunder, with four girls winning individual events.

Hannah Marchefka took first place in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 37.57 seconds, and Jade Tyler was 0.9 seconds from qualifying for the 100 butterfly sectional championship, taking first place with an finish of 1: 09.90.

First place in the 100 backstroke was awarded to Allison Wheeler with a time of 1: 23.11, and Olivia Whittier finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1: 19.35.

Wheeler, Whittier, Tyler and Hannah Dziedzic finished first in the 200m medley relay.

On the boys' side, Turners lost 38-36.

Nik Martin was first in the 200 individual medley (2: 44.80) and the 100 freestyle (1: 04.14). Cameron Bradley also obtained two first places in the 50 freestyle (26.63) and the 100 backstroke (1: 09.47).

