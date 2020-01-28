Athol Daily News - School hockey: Greenfield dominates the second third in defeating Belchertown

GREENFIELD – After the greenfield hockey team clinched a post-season win on Saturday, it was no problem for the team to perform nonchalantly in the subsequent game against Belchertown on Monday.

In the first phase, Green Wave coach Adam Bouchard thought that his team did just that.

Greenfield did not come out of the gate with normal energy and the teams were goalless after 15 minutes. However, that changed quickly in the second half, when the Wave was the more aggressive team, resulting in four goals in the frame that culminated in a 4-0 win for the Wright Division at the Collins-Moylan Arena.

“I don’t think we came out of the gates well,” said Bouchard. “We came out in the first phase and thought we could just get through it. After 15 minutes, they quickly realized that they had to play hard throughout the game. It is a good team. You’re over 500 for a reason. “

Bryan Baumann initially got Greenfield (11-2, 7-0) on the board only 1:03 in the second period.

The captain won a kick to the left of the wave gate, defender Jacob Bryant took over the puck.

Bryant immediately threw the puck on ice to a zooming builder, who picked up the puck and shot past Oriole’s two defenders at high speed. Baumann shot the puck into the back of the net to place Greenfield on the board.

“Me and Bryant have had this game for years,” said Baumann. “If I win it clean, I fly and he turns it out. It took a couple of good jumps and I could hit a few defenders and hit it with five holes.”

Taking the lead helped calm the nerves the wave might have.

“As soon as we ran this game and it was 1-0, it gave us exhalation,” said Bouchard. “We fed on that. It’s great to see a leader come forward when necessary. ”

It wasn’t long before Greenfield struck again.

Two minutes later, when the Green Wave exerted constant pressure at the end of Belchertown, Sean O’Sullivan found an open Adam Savoy in front of the net who was playing a home game to give Greenfield a 2-0 lead.

It was an avalanche of goals for the wave when Baumann got the puck 30 seconds after Savoy’s balance sheet and drove to the left side of the net to attract the attention of the Oriole defense.

Then he shot a pass over the crease to newcomer Sammy Knight, who just had to put him in the open net, and suddenly Greenfield was 3: 0 only 3: 40 ahead in the second half.

“We had a difficult first period,” said Baumann. “We didn’t play our game. We had to fly in the second hour. We did a few plays and it worked for us. We didn’t reach our full potential. We played their playing style when we had to play our style. It worked for us. ”

The wave drew a series of penalties in the middle of the second period, giving them a 5v3 chance, and they took advantage.

The puck moved quickly around the ice and O’Sullivan signaled Baumann. The senior again prevailed over Aidan Roche, who buried the shot to take Belchertown’s hope (5-5-1, 3-1) and extend the lead 5: 4: 0: 44 to play in the second.

The Wave was the more aggressive team, finishing 42 to 14 strokes ahead.

Riley Drew had another perfect game in goal and scored his third shutout in the last four games. The senior has played some of his best hockey games lately.

“It’s pretty amazing. This is Riley’s 11th career end in 65 games, ”said Bouchard. “It’s pretty amazing that a high school ice hockey player reaches this plateau. We don’t consider it a personal status. I know Riley would say he works as hard as he can and his team works as hard as they can before him “There was a mess where he had to make some difficult saves at critical points in the game. It’s great to know we have him there.”

Greenfield is back in action on Wednesday, competing against Mount Everett in another Wright Division competition at the Berkshire School in Sheffield (7:45 p.m.).