Athol Daily News - School district budget preview for local officials

ATHOL – Representatives of the Athol Royalston regional school district held a meeting of all board members to discuss budget planning for the fiscal year beginning July 1. In addition to members of the school committee, representatives from the selection boards and financial committees of Athol and Royalston were present as well as members of the Athol Capital Programs Committee.

The Wednesday meeting was held in the hope that it would help both the district and cities prepare their final FY 21 budget proposals.

A first draft of the district budget for FY21 was presented, according to Darcy Fernandes, superintendent of the regional school district of Athol Royalston, to achieve goals that would secure all current positions in the district and meet the school principals of all four Schools include district needs identified through the use of Student Opportunity Act (SOA) funds. valued at just over $ 283,000 and continuing physical improvements in high school.

The top priority is to make improvements to the Athol Community Elementary School, which the state has classified as “in need of help or ready for action”.

In order to meet the needs of the school, the director said that she intended to include staff at the Athol Community Elementary School. These additions include the addition of a second grade teacher, a special school leader, a member of the advisory staff, and an adjustment advisor. All but the second grade teacher would be funded with Student Opportunity Act (SOA) funds.

Other proposed additions across the district include a full-time substitute teacher at the Royalston Community School and a special needs teacher at the Athol Royalston Middle School. Fernandes also suggests funding two teachers at the Royalston Community School at low cost.

Overall, Fernandes recommends a fiscal year 21 budget of $ 25,581,437, an increase of nearly $ 790,000 over the current budget. Of this, $ 5,655,521, including $ 50,000 in debt, would be paid by Athol and Royalston’s taxpayers. Athol’s estimate was set at $ 4,992,643, while Royalston would pocket $ 662,878.

Royal Gallon’s Finance Committee member, Al Gallant, asked business manager Lynn Bassett if the district routinely had any money left at the end of the fiscal year. Bassett explained that funds not spent are transferred to an over- and under-account, similar to the cities’ free cash accounts.

When asked how much that makes up, Bassett replied, “We have invested about $ 500,000 a year in the past to reduce estimates.”

“I’m not trying to conquer the school district,” Gallant said in an interview on Thursday, “but Royalston has had to dive into its stabilization fund this year just to add to our budget and it will be difficult to set our budget for next year . ” Year. Our (state required) minimum (district) contribution is $ 530,000. I don’t know how we made the difference. ”

“If you can buy 530 Chromebooks and still have $ 500,000 left, you should reconsider your budget. I think they need to tighten their belts. ”

Bassett said at the meeting that surplus and deficit funds will be used to reduce the increase in local estimates, which, as suggested, are nearly $ 300,000 higher for fiscal year 21 than for the current fiscal year. Cities routinely contributed more than the minimum required.

Fernandes said the district is expecting a total of $ 787,887 more in the coming fiscal year. This figure includes $ 55,000 in debt.

“As I said,” she continued, “about $ 280,000 of that is included in the $ 787,000, and that comes from the SOA. If you take that out, you get from the cities we are looking for. That could change dramatically if we learn about the SOA funds. That number could go down if we learn about the Student Opportunity Act funds. ”

Ken Duffy, chairman of the Athol Finanance Committee, asked Fernandes how she got the $ 283,000 figure for Student Opportunity Act funds. “It just seems a random number,” he said.

“It’s a random number,” she replied, “because we have no idea what we’re getting. I asked the directors,” If we had extra money, what would you need? “