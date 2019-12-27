Athol Daily News – School Committee Approves Superintendent's Assessment Process

Loading...

Published: 12/27/2019 01:00:18

ATHOL – The Athol Royalston school committee discussed last week the process to be undertaken for the next assessment of Superintendent Darcy Fernandes.

Fernandes discussed several criteria on which she thinks her job performance should be assessed. She said the criteria are among those recommended by the Massachusetts Association of School Superinitendents. Fernandes further explained that the criteria chosen are based on a set of objectives which she presented to the committee a few months ago.

In the end, the committee voted 8 to 1 to approve the proposed criteria; the member of the committee William Chiasson being absent.

Fernandes' latest assessment, published shortly after the start of the school year, gave the director generally high marks. He was briefly delayed after expressing concern about the way the results had originally been presented.

"At the end of the day," she said, "it's the decision of the school committee. The state recommends that six to eight indicators be selected, at least one for each of the standards. "

These standards, listed by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, include instructional leadership, management and operations, family and community, and professional culture.

"Three of my goals are directly related to curriculum and teaching," she explained. So if you look at the first indicator (educational leadership), I have selected three elements which I think would be in agreement with this. The first is the curriculum. We want to make sure we have a teacher program that lines up here so that we are successful. The second is teaching, and working to make sure everyone has great educational expectations for our learning process. And the third (evaluation) was one of the main areas we worked on, namely the data / decision making process.

"And if you look at our strategic plan," she continued, "you will see that each of them is also integrated into our strategic plan."

According to the management and operating standard, Fernandes said that his assessment should be based on "tax systems".

"The reason I abandoned budget management systems," she said, "is that for us to be successful, we need to be able to reconfigure our budget management system across domains." of concern, what I have been doing since I have been here as a superintendent and will continue to do so. This is one of our main support strategies. "

Regarding the family and community standard, Fernandes said that she wanted to work on more engagement with families and sharing of responsibilities and collaboration with families. And, as part of the professional culture, she stated that she intended to focus on the commitment to high standards.

Committee member Tammy Duquette said she would have liked to have had more time to review the criteria proposed by Fernandes before voting on their approval. Fernandes replied by saying that she had presented the criteria at the last committee meeting, although in a different format.

The Superintendent also expressed concern that her mid-term evaluation is approaching and that her criteria had not been established.

At the suggestion of committee member Charles Pretti, conflict management was added as a criterion under the professional culture standard.