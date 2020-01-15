Athol Daily News - Samba Diallo delivers the emotional heartbeat of UMass

AMHERST – One of the first things Samba Diallo does when he sees his trainer is to ask him about his exchange rate.

It is an acronym for Attitude, Commitment and Dedication and the trademark of the culture trainer that Matt McCall is trying to build at UMass. As much as the question is an inside joke between player and coach, it’s clear that it’s important for Diallo and his view of basketball.

“That’s what we stand for,” said Diallo. “As long as you bring in your attitude, commitment, and commitment, you can live with the results, because most of the time you bring it in, you’ll be happy with the results. It’s something we make fun of, but it is something that helps these young people a lot. ”

It was very clear that UMass did not bring change on Saturday. and McCall criticized his team’s level of competition in losing to the Flyers. When asked if he wanted to find out the reason for the early lack of a competitive fire, he mentioned that Diallo’s second foul, which occurred just four minutes before the game started, had an impact on the team.

For one, UMass’ most physical defender was removed from the game, and the Minutemen lacked tenacity inside. This also meant that the Minutemen’s emotional heartbeat was out of play for a longer period of time when Dayton ran away with the game. The 6-foot-7 striker may not always contribute to the boxing standings, but his ACE certainly contributes to the performance of the entire team.

“When he’s in a good mood, our team is in a good mood,” said McCall. “If he is in a good place and plays well, our team is in a good place and plays well.” He’s leading by example, since he’s been here he’s not a guy who will be influenced in one way or another, he’s committed to who he is as a person and grappling with the right things. ”

Surprisingly, Diallo is the third longest scholarship holder for UMass after Junior Guard Carl Pierre and Redshirt Junior Keon Clergeot, both of whom joined the Minutemen before the 2017/18 season. However, the runner-up is not mentioned much when talking about team leaders because he is not an overly emotional player on the pitch. He became famous this season for his calm, cool, and composed reaction to Sean East’s full-court summer beater against Northeastern on the Internet.

Both Diallo and McCall used words like energy, physicality, and tenacity to describe Diallo’s playing style, but he never pretended to do one of these pieces. If he ends contact after a three-point game on the edge, he is not the one who is suitable for the cameras and the spectators. He remains understated in these moments, but he also understands that in many ways he is the emotional heartbeat of the Minutemen.

“I can see that because I play with a lot of passion,” said Diallo. “I always bring energy and I am full of energy. I like to see everyone eating only from my energy, and I know if everyone feeds on my energy, everyone will improve. I try that every time I do step on the floor as much as possible. ”

McCall’s goal since returning from Dayton has been to find ways that the rest of the Minutemen can keep up with Diallo’s competitive fire every day. The closed training on Tuesday sounded like a spirited affair. The sounds from the Champions Center sounded louder and more passionate than normal. At some point East sprinted around the pitch and enthusiastically shouted “and one” after presumably firing a shot through contact.

Tapering the team’s competitive juices is an important task for McCall, who said it was the only way that this young UMass team had a chance to win at Atlantic 10 this season. This is particularly the case on Wednesday when the Minutemen (7-9, 1-2 Atlantic 10) depart for Rochester, New York at 7:00 p.m. to face St. Bonaventure (11-5, 3-0).

“Our boys compete against each other and we as employees have to work better to keep things simple and the most important thing is that we compete and compete against each other at a high level every day,” said McCall. “Not that the opponent is not important, not that scouting is not important, but for a young team like this it is what we have to focus on every day. … This is exactly what we need to focus on in this league to open up opportunities. ”

Josh Walfish can be reached at jwalfish@gazettenet.com.