Athol Daily News - Rust, Johnson helps Pittsburgh 4-3 in the Bruins rally

PITTSBURGH – Jack Johnson’s own net goal was one of the lows of an unforgettable first period for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Johnson’s short shot later in the game helped the penguins make another memorable comeback.

Johnson and Bryan Rust scored in the third half when Pittsbugh won 4-3 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Pittsburgh returned from three goals behind for the third time this season. It is the second time in franchise history – 2008-09 was the first time – that the penguins made a three-goal comeback three times in one season.

“A 3-0 win is not what we had in mind,” said Johnson. “We were able to return earlier, but that’s not a recipe for success.”

Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger also scored goals for the Penguins, who have won six of their last seven games.

Sidney Crosby has scored points in four games in a row since returning from core muscle surgery. Crosby, who had two assists on Sunday, have three goals and eight points after missing the last 28 games.

Matt Murray recovered after a shaky start and parried 34 saves for Pittsburgh. Murray, who won his fifth game in a row, started for the first time since November.

“We didn’t say much,” said penguin trainer Mike Sullivan of his team’s poor start. “I just didn’t feel like it was necessary to make it clear that we didn’t have the start we wanted. I said we still have a lot of hockey and we have to react properly.”

David Pastrnak scored his 37th goal, Patrice Bergeron his 21st and Anders Bjork his eighth goal for Boston. Jaroslav Halak scored 18 saves for the Bruins, who had no wins on their last six visits to Pittsburgh

Pastrnak has 11 goals and 24 points in their last 17 games. He is the first Bruins player to score 70 points in 50 or fewer games since Cam Neely and Adam Oates in 1993-94.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead at 15:07 as he sent the puck to the top of the net and he went off Johnson’s stick.

“It’s a 3-0 lead and there is still a lot to do, so you have to play properly and keep pushing to extend that lead,” said Bergeron. “I don’t think it’s a matter of effort. I think we have to be smart.”

It was only the second time since 2010/11 that the Bruins took the lead after three or more goals. Boston was 200-1 to 6 in this scenario, with the only loss on April 4, 2011 when the Bruins scored the first three goals before the New York Rangers scored the next five unanswered.

Johnson linked this game with 3 to a short-handed goal 1:41 in the third. He struck Halak from above on the circle to the blocker side.

Rust gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead when he scored his 21st goal of the season at 12:35 in the third game. Evgeni Malkins Pass behind the net put Rust in the slot.

“I was just trying to get into the slot and prepare for it and (Malkin) put it directly on my tape,” said Rust.

The two teams met for the second time in four days. The Bruins won the first two games of the season in Boston. Pittsburgh scored 24 seconds in the game on Thursday, but the Bruins responded with four direct goals.

Boston scored twice on Sunday’s first 2:02.

Bergeron scored 11 seconds in, 3 seconds behind the fastest goal a Bruins player had scored for a regular season game. Bjork scored the Bruins’ second goal when he knocked Murray out of the box with a wrist shot.

Simon made it 3-1 when he scored 1:37 after the third goal from Boston. Blueger shortened the Bruins’ lead to 3-2 when he scored a pass from Crosby after 33 seconds.

REMARKS

Boston C David Krejci missed his second game in a row with an upper body injury … Bruins F David Backes released on Saturday. Boston plans to assign him to AHL providence. Sunday’s game was the 600th consecutive home game in Pittsburgh, a series that includes regular season and playoff games through February 14, 2007.

NEXT

Bruins: Host Vegas on Tuesday.

penguins: Visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.