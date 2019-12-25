Athol Daily News – Russia plans to appeal against Olympic ban

Loading...

MOSCOW – Russia has said it will file an appeal against its four-year Olympic ban due to the World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions that President Vladimir Putin called Thursday "unfair".

The supervisory board of the Russian anti-doping agency voted on Thursday to file an arbitration file with the Sports Arbitral Tribunal (CAS) in Switzerland. Last week, the WADA ruled that Russia had manipulated the data from the doping laboratories to hide past crimes.

Putin said it was not fair to threaten Russia with tougher doping-related sanctions and that all sanctions should be individual. "I think it is not only unfair, but it is not common sense and the law," said Putin.

The case will likely be referred to the CAS within the next 10 to 15 days, said chairman of the supervisory board, Alexander Ivlev. After the selection of a panel of three CAS arbitrators, a verdict will be rendered within three months.

"The ball will be in the court of WADA and the matter will be discussed in a legal context," said Ivlev. "We consider the argument to be strong enough and we will see how the problem evolves."

Thursday's decision must be approved by another panel of Russian sports and anti-doping figures, but that seems a formality.

Most panelists, including the Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Paralympic Committee, said they wanted an appeal. Sports officials are likely to have a substantial influence on how the case is argued and the hiring of lawyers, rather than leaving it in the hands of the CEO of the lawyer. ; Russian anti-doping agency Yuri Ganus. He frequently criticizes senior officials and said the appeal was unlikely to be successful.

High-ranking political figures, including Putin, have also indicated that they want an appeal.

"We must calmly wait for the relevant decisions, including the arbitral tribunal's decision, and we will know where we are," said Putin on Thursday. "Russian athletes are training and will continue to train for all competitions."

The AMA sanctions, announced last week, prohibit the use of the name, flag, or anthem of the Russian team during a series of major sporting competitions. over the next four years, including next year's Olympics and the 2022 Soccer World Cup.

However, Russian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals if they pass a verification process that examines their drug testing history and their possible involvement in laboratory cover-ups.

This angered some Western athletes and organizations like the US Anti-Doping Agency, which wanted a blanket ban on Russian athletes.

USADA Director General Travis Tygart said he was not surprised by Russia's plans to appeal and said it was another example of the country refusing to take responsibility for his doping program.

"Again, they deny responsibility and continue to waste precious and limited resources in an effort to get rid of the aftermath, while leaving the clean athletes of the world without justice and clarity on the way forward," Tygart said in a statement. "Hopefully the CAS has the independence and the courage to see through these machinations and finally to stand firm and take decisive action which puts in place a complete ban, which is authorized and proportional to intentional fraud, the deception and destruction of clean athletes and the Olympic values ​​seen here. "

Putin added that the four-year-old ban recommended by WADA to Russia to hold major sports competitions would have little effect, highlighting the 2022 World Men's Volleyball Championships as an event that Russia intends to keep.

WADA demands that events be moved unless it is "legally or practically impossible" to do so, which could create a loophole for event organizers who do not want to break their financial commitments.

This prohibition does not already apply to next year's European Championship football matches in Saint Petersburg or to the 2021 Champions League final, both of which are exempt because they are continental championships and not world.

Russia handed over the laboratory's anti-doping data archives in January in exchange for the lifting of previous sanctions in 2018. AMA investigators found evidence that Russia was heavily modifying the data in the weeks before the transfer in order to to eliminate the signs of drug test failure.

WADA said it found false messages stuck in chat logs in an apparent attempt to smear former laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov, who has become a key witness for WADA since his departure from Russia.

Russia produced its own report arguing that any changes were the result of illegal changes made from abroad or the instability of laboratory software.