Athol Daily News - Royalston TM will review PILOT agreements

Published: 1/21/2020 9:49:05 PM

ROYALSTON – Voters are asked to waive a short warrant for four articles at a special meeting next week. Three of the articles deal with solar systems that have been proposed for Royalston.

Article 1 asks the Selectboard for permission to enter into a PILOT tax payment agreement for the construction of a floor-mounted solar system on the city’s former landfill. The agreement provides that the company that will build the facility will pay the city $ 15,000 per megawatt of electricity generated on the site. The plant is expected to produce 6.57 megawatts, pumping nearly $ 99,000 annually into the city’s treasury.

Selectboard chairman Deb D’Amico said the city had negotiated with Verogy Inc. of Hartford, Connecticut, to build the array. She said the name of the company was not included in the article as the board was still authorized to draw up a PILOT agreement with another solar company if the negotiations with little prospect were unsuccessful.

D’Amico added that the electricity generated at the former landfill is not currently used to power urban buildings. She said the discussion about the possibility of such an agreement had just started.

“We talked about the fact that electricity is dedicated to the wastewater treatment plant,” she said, “because it uses so much electricity. However, we have not made a specific proposal to offset these costs. ”

Article 2 would give Selectboard the authority to enter into a lease with Verogy or another company for the landfill. The article states that such a lease can be negotiated with a term of up to 35 years. According to Phil Legare, chairman of the health department, the landfill was closed and locked in the late 1990s.

The third article on the arrest warrant calls on voters to allow Selectboard to negotiate a PILOT contract with a solar company that is interested in an array at 60 Winchendom Road. This project was proposed by the Energy Development Group LLC in Howell, New Jersey. The article suggests that the city be paid $ 14,000 for each megawatt of electricity it generates. With a proposed generation capacity of 3.62 megawatts, the city is expected to earn almost $ 51,000 annually from the plant.

According to D’Amico, the funds generated by the two solar systems go to the city’s general fund.

The last article on the arrest warrant calls on voters to transfer $ 4,000 from the stabilization account to pay a consultant to update the city’s rating software.

Articles 1 to 3 require a simple majority to be approved, while Article 4 requires a two-thirds majority for adoption.

The special conference will take place on Thursday, January 30th at 7 p.m. in Royalston City Hall.