Athol Daily News – Royalston officials reject offers from Raymond School

Posted: 12/20/2019 9:56:42 PM

Modified: 12/20/2019 9:56:28 PM

ROYALSTON – I come back to the drawing board regarding major work projects at the old Raymond school.

The city's Selectboard met with members of the building committee Thursday morning and launched two offers to replace the roof and remove asbestos and other hazardous materials from the building, which was constructed by workers from the Works Progress Administration of the Depression era in 1939.

City officials want to renovate the Raymond Building to relocate several municipal offices currently located at Whitney Hall in South Royalston. The building itself is in need of major renovations, which are estimated to cost around half a million dollars.

The two offerings – one from Leominster-based A&E Environmental of Leominster, one from Methuen-based Aulson Company LLC – exceeded $ 145,000 provided by an approved Proposal 2 ½ debt exclusion by Royalston voters this fall.

"They both separated the roof," said Barclay. “We can't do the roof this winter. This cannot be done because it is cold. The two sellers offered to proceed with the removal of asbestos and metal, seal the building, and then come back and do the roof as a separate task.

"So one option I see," he continued, "is that we approve one of these suppliers for the removal of asbestos and the removal of the metal from the building, leaving the building covered until the roof can be done. It just delays the rest of the cost. It doesn't move that cost is higher than what we went into town; leaving us the opportunity to seek other funding.

The "metal" mentioned by Barclay includes the building's boiler and piping.

"I don't want this to be stalled," said Keith Newton, director of public works and member of the building committee, "but I think it would be in our best interest to gather our ideas and ; have a clearer picture of what we need. There is a lot of discrepancy between these two (suppliers) and I don't want to see anything happen later that could be a problem. If there is a disparity between them, someone missed something. "

Selection board member Roland Hamel expressed concern that the two offers were greater than the amount approved by the city.

"I thought we had a higher amount than we wanted," he said, "and it appeared in one way or another in the article (Special meeting of the city) at $ 145,000, and I don't know where it came from. Now we have to go back and beg for more money. "

Newton then suggested that the city seek a green community grant to cover the cost of replacing the building's boiler, which contains asbestos. Barclay explained that Green Communities would likely consider replacing the boiler, but would not pay for the asbestos removal.

The two committees finally voted to reject the two offers before them. It was decided instead that Barclay would issue two new requests for proposals, one seeking a contractor to undertake only the asbestos removal, the other requesting offers for replacement of the roof.

The city will also seek a subsidy from green communities to replace the boiler, once its asbestos has been removed.

Barclay also informed the rally that the city had won a $ 28,000 state grant to make the old school's bathrooms accessible to the disabled.