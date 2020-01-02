Athol Daily News – Revitalization of downtown Athol is top priority for manager

Loading...

Published: 01/01/2020 22:16:55

Modified: 1/1/2020 10:16:34 PM

ATHOL – In a year-end interview, city manager Shaun Suhoski said one of his top priorities for the coming year is to continue revitalizing the city center. city ​​of Athol.

"Unfortunately, I'm not ready to float everything right now," said Suhoski, "but what I'm going to say is this: I have worked with others – and you saw that we did conceptual planning around the city center. We actually looked at four quadrants – think Main Street and Exchange Street, all four corners – looking at different strategies for each quadrant and how to make improvements , with the goal of stimulating additional housing and mixed-use, commercial, retail, possibly restaurant, I would love to have a few restaurants downtown and really take it back as a destination.

"From all of my experience," he continued, "this is not a pie in heaven, and we don't need to be in Killington, the Vermont; we're going to be Athol. But we can build a destination that people want to go to. The role of government – we don't create jobs, but we can create an environment in which investors want to invest their money. They will see that the public cares, the community cares, the government cares about this area. "

Suhoski said he wanted a well-lit, safe, downtown area with good roads and parking.

"There is land available, probably at an affordable price, for development," said Suhoski, "and I'm going to be working with the Planning Department and others. I have a few ideas that, I think will be quite daring, and I will be as curious as anyone to see the appetite for taking large-scale economic development initiatives.

“I really want to focus on the city center. There are a lot of workable bites on which we will progress, and there are other ideas where I somehow trace mathematics and how it would work, and the capacity of the community to undertake it; whether through the Economic Development Industrial Corp., acting as a redevelopment authority. We will see if the city should be more involved in the realization of one or two projects to really stimulate investment. "

For the past few months, the Downtown Vitality Committee has worked on issues that include a downtown parking management plan, the municipal parking garage paint project, streetlight upgrades, a building owner downtown and a business inventory, and discussions on the Massachusetts Vacant Storefronts District Program.

While the Economic Development Industrial Corp. Recently focused on the potential for building a hotel on property owned by a company adjacent to North Quabbin Commons, preliminary discussions have also taken place regarding the razing of certain downtown buildings and the renovation of others.