Athol Daily News – Redskins fire President Bruce Allen and Ron Rivera's eye to coach

Loading...

ASHBURN, Virginia – Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his last Washington Redskins "were winning on the field". More glances have arrived recently when Allen defended the club's "culture".

After a lot of field losses and all kinds of public relations fiasco, Allen stepped out as chairman of the NFL team when coached by his father. He was fired on Monday, a decision announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 season debacle was crowned with a final embarrassing defeat, 47-16 against rival Dallas.

"At the end of this season, Bruce Allen has been removed from office as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer a member of the organization," Snyder said in a team statement. "As our passionate fan base, I recognize that we have failed to meet the high standards set by the great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have gone before us. As we re-evaluate our team's leadership, our culture and our process for winning soccer games, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our unique goal and our goal of bringing championship football back to Washington. "

From the start of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen as Snyder's right-hand man, a streak that has included only two playoff appearances and no playoff wins.

"These guys who carry the blame and take care of it, it's all of us in this building," said injured quarterback Alex Smith, who spent a lot of time with Allen and Snyder this season. "We are all responsible for it."

There could also be another big change soon: Ron Rivera, sacked as coach of the Carolina Panthers during the season, visited the Redskins on Monday. Rivera quickly became Washington's best candidate.

"He's getting the most out of the players," said cornerback Josh Josh, who played for Rivera, Carolina. “And not just the players, but the men. He builds men and guys and also builds character. "

Norman said the culture would be entirely different if Rivera got the job. This has been an issue with Allen in charge, and even quarterback Case Keenum said on Monday of the organization: "I think there are cultural things that need to be addressed."

Allen was hired as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Washington in December 2009, and then promoted to President in May 2014.

Only once during Allen's tumultuous period, Washington even managed to win as many games and finished five times at the bottom of NFC East.

Only one NFL team, made up of 32 clubs, had a worse record this season, and the Redskins have the No. 2 pick in the next draft.

Jay Gruden, who got a contract extension from Allen, was sacked after a 0-5 season start this season, his sixth – the longest run for a head coach under Snyder – and replaced by offensive line coach Bill Callahan on an acting basis.

So the Redskins still in disarray now need a president, a general manager and a coach; anyone hired for these jobs will have to oversee a massive reconstruction project.

This includes correcting the roster and a reputation that has alienated fans to the point that the team stadium often has thousands of empty seats and many spectators applauding the opponent.

For all of the Redskins' poor results during Snyder's 20 years as owner – never managed to win 11 games in a season during that period – it was Allen who sadly tried to downplay the importance of the bragging loss at a press conference after the 2014 season where the team's charitable foundation "does a fantastic job", which means, he said, "We win in the field".

It was also during this sometimes controversial session with reporters that Allen said he would do anything to help the team win more games, swearing: "If it meant mowing this lawn every Tuesday, I would mow the lawn every Tuesday Tuesday. "

In another rare appearance to answer questions from the media, at a press conference to announce the dismissal of Gruden in October, Allen opposed questions about widespread criticism of the way things are going at Redskins Park asserting: "Culture is really damn good".

Norman thinks Rivera could repair the culture around the Redskins if he gets the job.

"I feel like you will see a difference," he said. "I'll say it like this. From what you see now to what you will see if it is, it will be a day and night swap."

Under Allen's supervision, issues off the ground included:

■ Pro Bowl's resistance this season has left tackle Trent Williams, whom Allen refused to trade and who blamed team medical staff for his fear of cancer;

■ the disorderly dismissal of GM Scot McCloughan in 2017;

■ recognition of the end of the team's seemingly endless streak of home sales, followed by the clean-up after last season of new business leaders;

■ Robert Griffin III's costly business and awful divorce;

■ the mostly failed coaching internship and lousy divorce from expensive coach Mike Shahanan;

■ the tens of millions of dollars awarded to Kirk Cousins ​​(or, as Allen has repeatedly called it, for some reason, "Kurt") as the first QB in the league to play the label multiple times franchise; ultimately, he was allowed to leave as a free agent, with the Redskins receiving nothing in return.

Allen previously worked as an executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders. He is the son of the late American Football Hall of Fame member George Allen, who led the Redskins to a Super Bowl appearance while training them from 1971 to 1977. Allen's brother George is a former governor of Virginia and US senator.

HOW TO GET THE RIGHT

The Redskins have won two playoff games since 1993 and have been long-term feeders during Snyder's two decades of possession. Still, getting rid of Allen, potentially giving Eric Schaeffer more front office control and building around quarterback Dwayne Haskins and a young offense could move things in the right direction.

Washington could also draft the Heisman Trophy finalist and the hunter Chase Young second overall. There is optimism about so many changes at once.

"Sometimes change is good – it's good," said Haskins. "I am really excited for the future."