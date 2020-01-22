Athol Daily News - Red Sox's Pedroia suffered a setback during knee rehabilitation

Published: 1/21/2020 9:48:54 PM

BOSTON – Red Sox second division club Dustin Pedroia suffered a so-called “severe setback” when his left knee was rehabilitated. This was the last blow against the four-time All-Star attempt to return to the field.

Boston spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed the development on Tuesday, which The Boston Globe reported for the first time. It left Pedroia’s status for spring training uncertain. The Globe reported that he met with his family, team, and agents to decide about his future.

The American League’s 36-year-old MVP has had problems since Baltimore’s Manny Machado slipped into the surgically repaired knee at the second base on April 21, 2017. Pedroia underwent surgery on October 25, followed by surgery to remove scar tissue the following July 20. Last August 6th, he had another operation to remove bone spores and maintain the knee joint.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, has been limited to nine games in the past two seasons, three in May 2018 and six in April.

Pedroia’s contract includes $ 13 million salaries this season and $ 12 million in 2021, and counts $ 13,281,250 for luxury tax returns in Boston.

Even before this recent setback, the team had anticipated that Pedroia would not be ready in time for the start of the season.

Boston signed Infielder José Peraza a one-year contract for $ 2.85 million in December. Peraza has spent the past four years in Cincinnati, beating 28 homers and 154 RBIs .273.

A message from Pedroia’s agents was not immediately returned.

REMARKS: The Red Sox traded RHP Travis Lakins with the Chicago Cubs for a player who can be named or for cash. Boston also suspended LHP Bobby Poyner for Triple-A Pawtucket.

The 25-year-old Lakins was designated for use on Friday. Last season, he made his Major League debut with 3.86 ERA in 16 games for Boston, including three starts, 0-1.

The 27-year-old Poyner was designated for action on Wednesday. He was 0-1 with 6.94 ERA in 13 games for Boston.