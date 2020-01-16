Athol Daily News - Rangers initially expand their options and acquire Boston Travis

Published: 1/15/2020 9:16:19 PM

Modified: 01/15/2020 09:15:28 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers won Sam Travis, Boston’s first baseman / outfielder, on Wednesday for a trade that sent left-handed Jeffrey Springs to the Red Sox.

Travis was added on the same day that the Rangers announced the signing of Todd Frazier, another right-handed player who can play first base. Texas plans to use Frazier primarily in third place.

The 26-year-old Travis has spent every six years of his professional career with the Boston organization. He was a second-round goal in the 2014 amateur draft.

Travis became an opening player for the first time last year, playing a 59-career career high in four stints with the Red Sox. He made 20 starts in first base and 11 in the left field.

The 27-year-old Springs was designated for use when the Rangers Frazier and catcher signed Robinson Chirinos. He made his major league debut in 2018 before appearing in 25 games over three stints last season. Springs has a 4.90 ERA in 43 career outings.

To make room for feathers, the Red Sox appointed left-handed Bobby Poyner. The 27-year-old completed 13 reliefs in Boston in three stints in 2019. Like Springs, Poyner made its big league debut in 2018.