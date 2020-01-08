Athol Daily News - Quadriplegics start church 13 years after the orange accident

Loading...

ORANGE – Since John Hicks Mackenzie’s life was paralyzed 13 years ago, it has been “a wild, terrible, strange and beautiful blessing”.

He wants to share what he has learned. More importantly, he wants to share the gospel.

Mackenzie, 30, of Orange, opens a church on the third floor of the Orange Innovation Center. The first service will take place on Sunday, January 12th, at 6 p.m. Subsequent services take place on the second Sunday of the month.

“Jesus has my heart and this city too. This is my home. I grew up here, I was shaped here and I know the needs of the people here and I know what influence a church that really lives out authentic Biblical Christianity can have, ”said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie has been building a church for five years. He describes himself as a “son, brother, uncle, speaker, preacher and relentless optimist”, but his life was full of challenges.

Mackenzie, born and raised in Orange, was an average teenager at the age of 17 in 2006. It was summer August 9th and the perfect night to spend with friends. Mackenzie and others hopped into the back seat of a car, “one thing led to another,” and ended up driving another car on the road.

The resulting accident left Mackenzie paralyzed, a C6 quadriplegic.

Since then, Mackenzie said he had learned not to have bad will against anyone involved in the accident and it was his belief that kept him going.

“Becoming a quadriplegic has influenced my outlook on life in the sense that I am grateful for every breath I can take. Every day is a gift that is never guaranteed, ”said Mackenzie. “My life is by no means simple and I do things that no grown man should do, but God has blessed me with relentless optimism, and it has been so since day one. Instead of looking at my circumstances, I look at God and his promises and he never fails us. ”

In the early years after the accident, Mackenzie’s life was marked by surgeries and setbacks that adapted to life without using his four limbs.

But after a while, Mackenzie’s physical disability offered unique opportunities. He has traveled to high schools and driver training programs to talk about the dangers of reckless driving, and he went to universities last year to share his story with nursing and medical students – what he calls “early school leavers” ,

For the past ten years, Mackenzie has been involved in youth ministry and worked with children and youth to spread the teachings of the Bible. He also leads a ministerial group that meets at his house every Tuesday and Thursday to “eat pizza and talk about God.” He attended and preached in a number of churches in Massachusetts, including Orange, New Salem, and Greenfield. He also received a degree from Christian Ministries from Liberty University.

Mackenzie said his quadriplegic experience was part of what prompted him to become a preacher.

“I feel that over the past 13 years as a quadriplegic, I have had the ability to develop a heart for those who struggle and feel repressed,” said Mackenzie. “I see people’s needs and I see their struggles and longing for hope, and I can report about them, and I just want to share the good news of Jesus and help them in every way possible.”

Mackenzie grew up in a Christian family, and his grandmother Tillie Hicks and other women, including his mother, played an important role in influencing him mentally. He attended the North New Salem Congregational Church, part of the Conservative Congregational Christian Conference, which supported his vision of starting a church in his hometown.

In his early teens, Mackenzie said, “He moved away from God” and became quite rebellious. However, this changed after the accident.

“After my accident, I knew from the moment I woke up in the intensive care unit that this had happened for a reason, and I knew that God had a plan for the chaos I was in,” said Mackenzie. “Admittedly, I had no idea that I would plan a church one day, but I felt God so strongly in the hospital and experienced so many miracles that I gave my life to serve him in every possible way.”

In any hospital he went to, it would not be long before Mackenzie saw Pastor Ted Boren of the North New Salem Congregational Church, he said, and that was another factor in his decision to preach himself.

Mackenzie said he planned that his church would be “Christ-centered and community-oriented” and he would preach the sermons. The services are supposed to be fun, and there is also a contemporary service and childcare.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that it’s so important to be real and attributable,” said Mackenzie. “We go to church so often and it is full of people who do their best on Sunday and a happy attitude, which is great, but I want our church to be real and authentic.”

The plan is to switch to weekly flights at some point, Mackenzie said. The first priority is to preach the gospel, but he wants the church to be both a place for people who are already Christians and for people who have never set foot in a church.

Mackenzie said that even if there are only three people attending the first service, he will be grateful, but he feels that the seed he is planting will grow.

“God gave me the strength to run this race ahead – well, roll -” said Mackenzie. “Only through Him do I know that my injury, pain, suffering have an expiration date and when I go to heaven my broken body will be rebuilt.”

You can reach David McLellan at dmclellan@recorder.com or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.