Athol Daily News - Preview of alpine skis: Powerhouse Mohawk is looking for title repeats

After a season in which several meetings were canceled due to bad weather, skiers from Mohawk Trail and Frontier Alpine are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2020 season, which will hopefully include a whole series of meetings.

The Warrior girls won their fifth PVIAC North Division team championship in 2019 in the past six years, while the Mohawk Trail boys won the North title for the first time since 2013.

While the numbers in both ranks may be low, the level of talent is high.

Last year’s top skiers, Taylor Loomis from Mohawk and Coriann Delaney from Frontier, are back and should fight for first place in the league again.

The regular season with seven races starts today, followed by the PVIAC individual championships at the end. The top qualifiers then take part in the MIAA State Alpine Championships.

Here’s a closer look at each team:

Mohawk Trail

girl

The Warriors have consistently produced great skiers, and Taylor Loomis is among the best.

The junior finished last season as skier No. 1 both in the PVIAC individual championship and in the final classification of the Northern Division and would like to build on the slopes with another monster winter.

“It’s a powerhouse,” said Mohawk trainer Brandon Boucias. “It’s a lot stronger than last year. It’s great.”

Amelie Rowehl is likely to be the number two Warriors this year after finishing 13th overall a season ago.

The eighth grader Emmy Sisum, who was impressed by the early training season, will compete for third place in the lineup with captain Lydia Sargent. However, the order may change over the course of the season.

Mohawk hopes to have three girls in the top 15 by the end of the season, and Boucias, after a strong preseason, believes his team has the talent to do just that.

“We had a really successful training session before the season,” said Boucias. “This year the team has really good chemistry. Everyone is shopping. They worked hard and trained five days a week.”

Ella Wilda, Myah Grant and Sofia Slocik Gritznwer fight for 5th and 6th place on the squad.

After eight girls in the top 28 a season ago, the Warriors know that winning the league this year is not that easy, but they have the talent to raise another banner in 2020.

“We had to lose last year,” said Boucias. “As long as we didn’t really screw it up, we won. I feel confident in our girls this year. We have a great chance of winning the league.”

guys

The Mohawk team is made up of eight boys trying to defend their championship.

Only three of the eight players will return from the squad as the Warriors will be young and a little inexperienced in the coming season.

“The boys did really well last year,” said Mohawk coach Sean Loomis. “We lost three seniors so this type of damage has occurred. Now is the time to rebuild.” Five young people took it up and I hope that they will continue to develop and stick to it. They are very young and it will be interesting to see what they do. “

Eighth-grader Weston Den Ouden leads the returnees, which include captain Michael Harrison and Sophomore Travis Russell.

Rosco Palmer, a talented soccer player, is a natural athlete who hopes for more strength and comfort in his first alpine season. The program is rounded off by Gage Patenaude, John Richardson, Owen Heilman and Phineas Tuttman.

The warriors may be young, but they are confident that the season is not over yet, although they do not yet know how they will improve.

“You come in every year and you don’t know what other teams have,” said Loomis. “We could have the best-manned team ever and know nothing about the majority of the other teams. We won’t see them until our first race. At this point you don’t know yet. It would be great to see them there and focus on making the younger kids as good as possible. Maybe our first couple aren’t that good, but we hope the last four will kick us in the butt. “

border

girl

It all starts with Coriann Delaney for the Red Hawks.

The senior finished second at PVIACs a season ago and plans to dethrone Loomis for the top spot in the north this season.

“She’s pretty excited,” said her father and head coach Brian Delaney. “She worked hard in the off-season. She looks forward to her senior year and leads a younger team. She focuses on being the leader the team needs to achieve their goals.”

Four girls join Delaney when Frontier lost some seasoned racers in Areia Heilman and Maddie Raymond to private schools.

Cali Price is the only returnee while Emily Roberts, Claire Winston and Caroline Makosiej complete the Frontier lineup. Roberts had a great first few days on the mountain and should contribute to day 1 for the team.

“It would be ideal for us to be at a level that creates conditions, maybe a range, but no courage, no glory,” said coach Delaney. “We have to shoot for the stars and hopefully put together a good performance and qualify for states.”

guys

Like the girls, the Red Hawk boys are small in number.

Only three boys are in the Frontier squad, but two have racing experience.

Junior Ben Martino will be the top Red Hawks racing driver this year after qualifying for states a year ago. He is supported by newcomer Ben Makosiej at the top of the lineup.

Eighth grader Alex Schreiber got off to a good start in the pre-season.

“Everyone works hard,” said Delaney. “They all have great attitudes, great chemistry. We look forward to starting the process. “