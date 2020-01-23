Athol Daily News - Preparation for skiing: DA, NMH racers open slopes

CHARLEMONT – Claire Patton went on Wednesday to climb the mountain for the Deerfield Academy’s alpine ski team for girls.

Born in South Deerfield, he shot through the powder snow on a cold day in Berkshire East and finished second overall in the Mount Institute Ski League with two combined runs of 1 minute and 26.75 seconds.

Her first run was 44.04 seconds, followed by a time of 44.71 on her second ascent.

“My first run was OK,” said Patton. “I made a mistake upstairs, but I think I’ve recovered from it.”

Wednesday was the second MISL race of the season, and Patton continued to top the leaderboards.

“I finished second in race one, which went pretty well,” said Patton. “I’m proud of that. I want to ski well and feel safe in my skiing. If the results come, that’s great, but if not, if I do my best and still don’t win every race, that’s okay.”

The DA list includes several talented skiers as Patton only landed behind his teammate Kikka Giudici, who scored a combined time of 1: 23.56.

Big Green driver Madeline Carey took third place because the DA girls fight each other for the top spot in every race.

“It’s definitely fun,” said Patton. “There is a good team environment. It’s competitive, but it’s really fun to be with the team. The competition is pretty strong.”

The Northfield Mount Hermon School also performed well for the girls: Mackenzie Gahan (4th) and Florence’s Arden Bacon (5th) each had impressive runs.

Ashfield native Charlotte Worth also had a strong race, but she missed the last goal and had to complete a DQ.

The second child is enjoying her time with the hoggers and she hopes to continue growing with her team throughout the season.

“It’s really fun,” said Worth. “I really like it here. Everyone is very friendly and the team has a lot of camaraderie. “

Local NMH skiers who also participated in the race on Wednesday included Ashley LaCross (DNF) from Ashfield, Areia Heilman (14th) from Heath, Julie Sprankle (30th) from Gill, Althea Tierney (16th) from Mount Hermon and Hillary Leeds (18th).

For the boys, DA’s Granger Savage was disappointed after his first relegation.

A native of Sophomore and Deerfield, the American felt that he had gotten mixed up several times and was stunned when he was told that he had finished fourth on that day with two combined runs of 1: 22.49.

“I can always do better,” said Savage. “Confidence has increased a bit. I have high expectations of myself, sometimes unrealistic. Everyone in the top 10 is usually neck to neck. “

Rowes Nick Baker also had a great day on the slopes for the Big Green, finishing 12th with two runs combined for a time of 1: 27.18.

Baker’s brother was also a skier for the Deerfield Academy, and the younger Baker said he hoped to live up to his family name.

“It was a great course today,” said Baker. “It’s a perfect day for racing. My brother was in this league and I idolized him so to speak that I was happy to follow in his footsteps. It was a difficult start to the season, but it’s early.”

Big Green Senior Sam Laur, who finished 30th, hopes to be more aggressive next time on the mountain.

The Wendell Indians’ two runs lasted a total of 1: 40.87.

“Everything was fine today,” said Laur. “I will try to attack it more strongly next time and be more aggressive at the top.”

Nick Boesel-Stravino from NMH sees the prep ski league from a different perspective.

Born in Sophomore and Ashfield, has spent the past three years racing at Mohawk Trail Regional High School, where he has consistently achieved good results in the PVIAC League.

Boesel-Stravino enjoys the MISL races because he likes to run a second run down the mountain. His two combined runs on Wednesday totaled 1: 38.44, good for 28th overall.

“The big difference is the number of people,” said Boesel-Stravino. “This league has fewer people and there are two runs on the track in this league too. High school, you only get one. This also starts earlier, so there are fewer night races, the hill is a bit softer. I like this one that starts earlier. It is more competitive, there are fewer people, but they are more talented. “

Hogger Isaac Foster was the best male racing driver on Wednesday, finishing in a combined time of 1: 17.63.

DA had the next three places, with Achille Sarachek second, Tait Kline third and Savage fourth.

Alexander Grosse of the Big Green took sixth place, Matthew Weinstein of NMH seventh.