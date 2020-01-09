Athol Daily News - Prep School Hoops: Deerfield girls drop out of NMH

Loading...

DEERFIELD – After the 56:42 win against Franklin County’s rival, Northfield Mount Hermon School on Wednesday, the Deerfield Academy girls basketball team has to be forgiven for an extra charisma.

It was a celebration that lasted over a decade.

For the first time in eleven years, the Big Green triumphed over their northern neighbors. Deerfield had not defeated NMH in girl basketball since the 2008/09 season when the Greens won a 39:36 win on February 21, 2009.

Before the Wednesday win at the Class of 1953 high school, Deerfield head coach Julie Schloat said that she hadn’t taken part in a win against NMH in her more than ten-year tenure with the university program.

“There was really a buy-in from all team members this year,” said Schloat, whose squad improved to a perfect 5-0 over the season with the NEPSAC victory. “Everyone plays a role for us. We had a meeting at the beginning of the season where we spoke about “What things can we control this season?”. Our theme for the year is “everything in, everything out” and we really subscribed to this concept. “

The win on Wednesday has certainly changed the tide of the DA-NMH rivalry in recent years. Just last season, the Hoggers crossed to a 70-27 win in Gill.

However, this year’s Deerfield team is quickly gaining confidence. After a season opening win over St. Pauls School, the Big Green won over Lawrenceville, Choate, Buckingham Browne and Nichols School, winning their own holiday tournament title.

An important reason for the success was the game of PhD student Raegan Hickey from Greenfield. Hickey, the most successful top scorer ever in the history of Greenfield High School girls’ basketball players, was a welcome surprise for Schloat & Co. and showed her normal tenacity in the first five games of the season. This was also evident in the win over NMH, when Hickey scored seven of their ten points in the second half and played several important games that affected the final tournament. In a certain sequence, Hickey encountered a key block on the defensive end of the floor in the fourth quarter of a 44:37 game. Just seconds later, she hit a basket in traffic and pulled a foul at the other end.

Hickey’s previous game this season has certainly made it difficult for Schloat to lift her off the floor.

“It’s such a gift,” Schloat began hiring Hickey for a graduate year. “We are so happy to have her. It gives her such a competitive advantage. When the game gets tight and the stakes increase, she turns it up. You cannot teach that.”

Hickey needed a little this winter to find her niche on the hardwood. She had a late start in the pre-season when Deerfield’s field hockey team reached the NEPSAC playoffs, which forced her to miss a few test days.

“I don’t think the coaches knew much about me before the season,” said Hickey after the win on Wednesday. “I told them I could play anywhere, and they thought I probably had more time to start the year, but now I’m playing a lot more on guard.”

The win over NMH was a sweet win for Hickey, although she admitted that as a graduate student who was new to school, she mainly focused on the here and now.

“Everyone was excited, but I’m new, I don’t know much about the other teams we play, so I’m just trying to win every game, no matter who it is,” she said.

The Hoggers (1-6) were 30-20 behind at halftime, but climbed back within 46-41 thanks to successive shovels from Angelina Nardolillo and Asha Parker.

Hickey met West Springfield’s Angie Czeremcha to cancel the run and the Big Green ended the game with a 10-1 win with a good performance from Claire Cummings (13 points). Katie Gilbert won 12 points for Deerfield.

Despite the impressive 5-0 start to the season, Schloat tries to keep her team focused every time. She has some help from a familiar face in this department since Ashani Petrizzi, former star of Greenfield High School, is the team’s assistant coach. Petrizzi was a star at GHS before graduating in 2005 and followed with an outstanding career at Smith College.

“I never want us to be too confident,” said the DA coach. “My coaching style is that I try to lead with determination, to stay in a good mood and that we have achieved some success so far.” We just want to keep it up. “

DA’s schedule continues on Saturday with a performance at the Worcester Academy (1:00 p.m.), while NMH wants to get back on track at St. Andrew’s School on Saturday.

■ Elsewhere in the DA action, the boys ‘basketball team celebrated a solid road win against Avon Old Farms (40:39) from Wednesday, while the girls’ hockey team had a clear win with a 1-0 win against Millbrook.