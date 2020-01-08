Athol Daily News - Preds GM hires Hynes for mid-season coaching changes

Loading...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville’s David Poile did something he rarely did as general manager in almost 40 years: he changed coaches in the middle of the season after he was fed up with the weak Predators.

Poile hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history, less than 24 hours after Peter Laviolette’s dismissal. The Predators announced Tuesday before a morning skate to prepare for their home game against Boston. Nashville then goes on a three-game road trip.

The Predators are much better than this season, according to Poile, and some players are playing well below their potential or the team’s expectations.

“For me personally, it was the most difficult year I’ve ever been because we couldn’t live up to expectations on the ice …” said Poile. “There was a lot of criticism of our game. There was a lot of disagreement with our game. So many games we played this year that I felt we were going to win the game and whatever happened, this win and that point was taken away from us. ”

Poile fired Laviolette and associate trainer Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the Predators (19-15-7) lost four out of five games. In the Western Conference they ranked 11th with 45 points.

This was the sixth NHL coaching change of the season.

Hynes, 44, was 150-149-5 as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils, who released him on December 3, despite hiring him to extend for several years last January. He was fired after a 9-13-4 start that left New Jersey in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the second worst record in the NHL.

Poile was not put off by Hynes’ recent fights and said the coach was a great leader.

“He has a great track record of effectively developing young players and successfully motivating experienced players,” said Poile. “We are confident that he is the man who promotes a successful culture in our changing room.”

New Jersey hired Hynes before the 2014/15 season, leading the Devils to six points more than in the previous season. He led the Devils to the 2018 playoffs for the first time since 2012 when Taylor Hall won the Hart Trophy for the best 93 points in his career in 76 games. Hynes also helped develop Nico Hischier, number 1 in 2017.

Hynes spent five seasons as the head coach of Wilkes-Barre / Scranton in the AHL after being an assistant coach. He also worked for the USA Hockey National Team Development program for nine years, including as head coach from 2003 to 2009, and worked with players such as Patrick Kane, Jimmy Howard, Phil Kessel, Jimmy Hayes and Jason Zucker.

“The job in Nashville is special,” said Hynes. “I am very happy to be able to work with this team. It is very talented and well built. There are many different dimensions and they have a very successful tradition.”

The Warwick native of Rhode Island trained the Americans with gold at the 2004 World Junior Championships, their first medal since 1997.

Poile also announced that longtime NHL defender Rob Scuderi will be a provisional assistant coach who is moving from his role in Predators’ hockey operations department.

Laviolette went with Nashville in 5½ seasons 248-143-60 and reached the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. The Predators lost to Pittsburgh in six games in the 2017 Stanley Cup final. They won the Presidents’ Trophy and made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2018. They dropped out in the first round a year ago.

Captain Roman Josi said it was always sad to see men like Laviolette and McCarthy take Nashville to new heights in the past few seasons.

“Now it’s a wake-up call for us players,” said Josi.

Poile traded defender P.K. Subban, Nashville’s highest paid player, signed a $ 56 million seven-year deal with Matt Duchene on July 1. They had won no more than two games in a row since a series of four games in late October.

“I know we all feel bad here because we didn’t do what we had to do to be where we should be, but we didn’t have time to bow our heads,” said Duchene. “We have a big game against a really hot team (Tuesday night). We are not too far away, there are a lot of games in hand, so we have to make sure that it counts now. Another half a season.”