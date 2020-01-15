Athol Daily News - Pot business delays irk city officials

ORANGE – Silver Therapeutics Inc. wants to sell orange marijuana this winter. However, this will only happen when the state inspects the store and issues approval.

There are two marijuana retailers and six manufacturers / growers that the city has approved under host community agreements and non-opposition letters.

Silver Therapeutics is closest to the opening of the store at 5 South Main St., with the interior in the city center already in full swing.

But it takes a long time for Silver Therapeutics and all other licensed companies to start operating, much to the disappointment of city officials like Selectboard’s vice chair, Jane Peirce.

“We voted for it. People are waiting for it. We need income. Where the hell is it Peirce said at the last selectboard meeting.

Orange needs the money that a marijuana store would bring – both taxes and 3 percent of the revenue, up to $ 500,000 a year, Silver Therapeutic’s has agreed to give to the city. The state only has to license and inspect the business.

“There are cities all over Massachusetts and they are the more prosperous cities in Massachusetts that have government approvals,” said Peirce. “And they already have retail stores and they have already started doing business, and cities are already benefiting from the funds that we can get.”

Massachusetts voters decided to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. There are now 33 adult marijuana retail stores across the state.

Silver Therapeutics received approval from the city of Orange in the summer of 2018 and initially had an autumn opening in mind this year. Then the planned opening was postponed to winter 2019 – “at the latest” February, said CFO Brendan McKee – before it was postponed to autumn 2019 and now to winter 2020.

During this time, the residents of Orange even issued a statute that limits the number of marijuana shops that can operate in the city to 20 percent of off-site liquor licenses. Orange has issued eight such licenses, so that two pot shops would be allowed under the statute.

City administrator Gabriele Voelker agreed with Peirce that it was “frustrating” to wait for the state’s approval. Voelker inquired about the status of state licensing for doing business in Orange and informed him that the state licensed companies “in batches.”

“Someone decides who’s in the batch,” said Peirce.

According to Peirce, the city of Great Barrington received around $ 1 million in the first six months after opening a marijuana retail store. But Orange, which had to struggle financially with budget cuts and failed tax avoidance last year, is still waiting.

“Great Barrington doesn’t need marijuana money as much as orange,” said Peirce.

“We need this money and I want to know why the government is not trying to give us permits,” she added. “It feels like discrimination. It appears to be an environmental justice problem that they help wealthier communities before they help us build these businesses. ”

The Selectboard decided to attract local lawmakers and foundation letters to the state to drive the process forward.

Selectboard member Bill Wrigley said the issue was “political” and, as is the case with most things, the larger urban areas had a greater impact on Beacon Hill and would usually go the first way. However, he said that the city may be able to push other small cities that are awaiting approval by asking the legislator for help.

The process of obtaining state approval to operate a recreational marijuana pharmacy is lengthy and expensive. First, prospective companies must pay a fee of $ 30,000 for Management and Operations Profile and $ 1,500 for Application of Intent, along with annual accounts and a tax compliance certificate.

Companies must provide the state’s detailed management and operational profiles and location interests documents and background checks before they receive a preliminary license. The final license will then be issued after the operational company has been checked. All this in addition to the approval of the community.

According to Voelker, the other company that wants to open a marijuana retail store, ELEV8 Cannabis LLC, also has properties on South Main Street, but has “done nothing” with the property or property on Main Street in Athol and is a “big one Question mark”. She said the city has provided the state with a document showing that the company fully meets Orange’s requirements.

Voelker also gave an update to the other city-approved companies that are all manufacturers and breeders. Silver Therapeutics, however, will definitely come first: Diem Cannabis has rented real estate on Route 202 and is “getting closer” but not yet licensed by the state; Fidelity Wellness Center Inc and KT Capital Group LLC in the industrial park go through the planning board processes. and PHA Industries Inc., which is already manufacturing chemicals in the Randall Pond Industrial Park, has put the idea of ​​marijuana production on hold.

Other companies are interested in Orange, said Voelker, including one that aims to grow its business on the third floor of the Orange Innovation Center.

Silver Therapeutics plans to build a growing facility in addition to its South Main Street store at 158 ​​Governor Dukakis Drive. The company already operates a marijuana recreational shop in Williamstown that opened last April.

According to Brendan McKee, Chief Financial Officer, Silver Therapeutics had customers from 62 different US states and Canadian provinces. Almost 20,000 of the first 50,000 customers came from Massachusetts, 15,000 from New York and 10,000 from Vermont. The oldest customer that Silver Therapeutics had was a 95-year-old man from West Palm Beach. The average age of the customer is around 40 years.

