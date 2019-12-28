Athol Daily News – Police show support for 4-year-old boy whose mother was killed in Athol

Loading...

LEOMINSTER – Jaiden "J.J." Clifford smiled from ear to ear when he sat behind the wheel of a real police vehicle, a "blanket" of Massachusetts state police sitting on top of her head.

J.J., 4, lost her mother, Kelsey Clifford, last month when she was found murdered in Athol. Knowing what it would mean to him, 10 police departments across the state, as well as state police, decided to brighten up his Christmas with blue lights.

Police surprised J.J. on Sunday with gifts and a parade of cruisers. For about an hour, he was able to spend time with his heroes, wear police clothes, meet a comfortable K-9 and sit in the driver's seat of a police car.

"He wants to become a police officer when he grows up. That’s all he’s talking about. That's all he likes, "said Diana Clifford Owens, aunt to J.J.'s mother

J.J. is currently living with his grandparents, said Owens. The family were contacted by the police after a local officer, Danny Contois of the Leominster Police Department and president of the Leominster Police Association, learned that the little boy loved the police – in particular uniforms and cruisers.

Owens said the family knew there would be something "small" in terms of police presence for J.J., but they did not expect participation in the parade.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of police who showed up. We did not expect that, "she said. "It was comforting."

Policemen from Athol, Fitchburg, Gardner, Lancaster, Leominster, Littleton, Lunenburg, Orange, Westminster and Winchendon, as well as state police, participated in the surprising YP in front of his grandparents' house .

In addition to the gifts officers bought for J.J., Vincent Pusateri II, a lawyer for the town of Fitchburg, gave J.J. a green bicycle.

"We are all extremely overwhelmed by the kindness that has been shown to our family," said Owens.

Owens described J.J. as a happy child who, along with the rest of the family, is trying to cope with the tragic loss of his mother.

Her smile was big and obvious throughout the surprise parade.

"He is a happy and optimistic child," said Owens. "He loves the police, loves everything related to the police."

J.J.'s mother, Clifford, 26, was found dead on November 11 in Athol. Police responded to the Jones Street sewage treatment plant early that morning after receiving a report regarding a vehicle with the doors open and possibly a person lying on the ground next to it.

Her son’s fourth birthday was only a week ago.

At a candlelight vigil in Leominster on November 17, friends and family remember Clifford as having a beautiful smile and a laugh, and a warm presence. A friend remembered that Clifford was the person who told him not to kill himself.

Keith Hamel, 23, was arrested in downtown Athol on November 18 and charged with the murder of Clifford. Prosecutors at Orange District Court, prosecutors said video surveillance shows Clifford with Hamel on a Cumberland farm in the early hours of November 11, suggesting that he was the last person to see her alive. Hamel is being held at the Franklin County Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court on February 14.

Owens says the whole family is united, determined to help raise J.J.

“The family is hanging in there. We are a close-knit group and we all do our best to help (Clifford's parents), ”she said.

Owens added that an important lesson can be learned from the kindness that the many police officers showed J.J. this past weekend.

"There are still good people in this world," she said.

