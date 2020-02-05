Athol Daily News – Planning for effects of climate change in progress

ATHOL – Community leaders, including municipal department heads, board and committee members, representatives of social and environmental organizations, business people and others, met on Tuesday in the Athol Public Library to brainstorm on the effects of climate change.

The whole day session was called in an attempt to identify those parts of the city that are probably most affected by extreme weather changes, and to identify the populations most at risk as a result.

The meeting was facilitated by Jeff Malloy, senior climate adaptation planner at BSC Group, a Boston-based consultancy for transport, energy and land development.

“The main purpose of this process,” Malloy said, “is not only to identify or develop a truly robust, stakeholder-driven planning document, but also action points – the implementation grant that the state provides through this program after you go through this process. The project that you propose to them must come from this process.

“So if one of your action points is to move the police station out of the floodplain, which is a known danger – for obvious reasons – if it is a proposal for an action grant, this should be in your report. So we are going to generate many ideas today. ”

Malloy pointed out that the city received a $ 53,000 grant through the State’s Vulnerability Preparedness Program to carry out the evaluation and planning process.

“The Ministry of Energy and Environment,” explained Malloy, “developed the program to develop a community mechanism to make vulnerability plans. In Massachusetts, the only vulnerability that occurred was along the coastline. There is a real Robust model developed, the Boston Harbor Flood Risk model, which gives you quantitative data to use to assess your hazards and to make plans to assess those hazards, then the state said, “Hey, what are all domestic communities doing? How do they deal with their vulnerabilities? ”

As a result, Malloy said, the preparedness project for municipal vulnerability has been developed.

The ultimate goal is to earn Athol a municipal clue for vulnerability to communities, offering the opportunity to seek further funding, making the city more competitive in seeking grants to help with public education, basic planning and risk mitigation. Funds can also be used to tackle climate justice – by helping the people most affected by climate change – and by developing proposals to respond to the environmental impact of those changes.

“So that $ 53,000 – that financing consists of three parts,” Malloy continued. “The first process is the MVP process that we are going through today. The second part is an update of a risk reduction plan. Your community is ready for a required revision of the risk reduction plan. ”

Athol Planning and Development Director Eric Smith said the city had received state funding for the update, which will be done next year.

“The state has recognized that the hazard mitigation planning process, as it traditionally took place, is a retroactive process,” Malloy added. “So they look at all these events that have happened in the past, and then they plan that. Now they say: “We have this program. We ask everyone to look proactively, to plan proactively. Let’s plan hazard reduction through a proactive lens. So they now integrate risk mitigation planning into the MVP process. ”

Step three, Malloy said, is to prepare an environmental justice plan.

“We want to look at socially vulnerable population groups within your community; to ensure that their considerations are integrated into the process, “he said. “This plan will be an appendix to the MVP plan. It becomes a plan to help people. We are still working on the name. ”

Two listening sessions that are open to the public are planned in the coming weeks. A morning event is currently scheduled for Wednesday, March 4. An evening meeting, which has yet to be planned, will take place somewhere in May.

