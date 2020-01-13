Athol Daily News - Pioneer Valley Regional School District Committee votes on recommendation to close Warwick School

NORTHFIELD – The Pioneer Valley Regional School district school committee holds a special session on Thursday to vote on whether the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) should recommend closing Warwick Community School.

The potential closure comes almost a year after the committee’s decision to close Pearl Rhodes Elementary School in Leyden and after months of discussions about financial constraints. Warwick community members struggle to keep their city’s primary school open.

At around 10:30 p.m., approximately three and a half hours after the session began last week, members voted eight to four for a special session on Thursday (January 16). All three members of the Warwick school committee and one from Leyden opposed it.

“Our administration team recommends that Warwick Community School be merged with Northfield Elementary School in fall 2020,” said superintendent Jonathan Scagel. “We believe that this is in the best interest of our student body, teachers, families, and the entire district.”

According to Scagel, the recommendation regarding the closure of the Warwick Community School was discussed and unanimously approved by the management team, consisting of Scagel, all four school heads, special school leaders, curriculum coordinator / scholarship manager and finance director, during a meeting on Wednesday. He said consolidation by closing the school would help maintain the programs and make the remaining schools sustainable.

“We believe that it is vital for our district’s survival,” said Scagel.

The school committee member and Warwick-based Susan O’Reilly-McRae said the Warwick community felt that this committee had not heard or respected hear the concerns of Warwick residents.

During the meeting last week, David Young, a member of the School Committee and Warwick City coordinator, threatened to file a lawsuit against the committee if it voted to close the school.

“Warwick citizens will see this committee in court,” he said.

The Thursday session will take place at 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Valley Regional School, unless the lawyer dictates that it must be held in Warwick. Young unsuccessfully asked to hold the Warwick Community School meeting so the residents could be heard.

“We all wear different hats,” said Kristen Gonzalez, chair of the school committee. “Our job is to do the best for the entire district.”

Tom Wyatt, vice chair of the Warwick Education Advisory Committee, said the group will continue to pursue options for the future of Warwick Community School if the school committee votes to recommend the closure.

Relocation of Warwick Kindergarten to Northfield in first grade

The school committee also voted for Warwick’s kindergarten and first grade students to attend Northfield Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of the outcome of the meeting next week.

“We just don’t have an approval number,” Scagel said of the decision.

According to Scagel, the decision was made after a “hard and complicated” process. He said there were only two “eligible” students in the district for next year’s kindergarten class. These students are only considered eligible because they have not yet enrolled in the school district, he explained.

O’Reilly-McRae urged the committee not to make a decision without further discussion. School committee member Michael Townsley of Bernardston and Scagel both reminded the committee that the district was “under financial constraint.”

Committee member Abigail Pratt from Leyden asked Scagel which class size would be considered “financially sustainable”.

Scagel estimates that a class of 10 or 12 students is appropriate. Moving students to Northfield Elementary would result in a class size of 19 first grade students. Scagel said the committee should consider the cost of teachers’ salaries and benefits. If the class sizes are too small, income is insufficient to cover the cost of employment.

He said the district was reviewing the budget and considering reducing staff. While some job cuts were due to declining enrollments, Scagel said others were due to budget constraints that threaten to undercut what the district can do.

Young, who was vocal about shifting class levels and possible closings, asked why students couldn’t be transferred to Warwick Community School to balance class sizes, and said the school had the “best educational level”. Scagel pointed to Northfield Elementary with the highest Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) scores in the district.

There are only two Warwick nursery school students in the district, Scagel said, and they’re enrolled in Northfield. One of these students has volunteered at Northfield Elementary since preschool. The other student was sent there after the committee voted last year to consolidate the kindergarten classes. This student is now returning to Northfield first grade.

The student’s mother, Shauna Mallet, has spoken at past school committee meetings to protest this decision. While Mallet was unable to attend the meeting this week in person, she sent a letter to the committee that was read during citizens’ comments. In her letter, Mallet wrote that the decision to move students “put their family in trouble”.

