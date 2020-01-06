Athol Daily News - Pictures tell the story of 2019 in local sports

Loading...

Athols Connor Mahony celebrated a 3-2 win against Mahar at the Woodward Complex in Orange on Thursday evening. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Mohawk quarterback Shawn Davenport starts a throw downfield in the third quarter against Greenfield on a rainy night at Pollard Field in Buckland for a 28-yard reception against Cullen Brown. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Frontier responds after scoring the final point in the fifth set against Rockland and winning the MIAA Div. 3rd state championship Saturday at Worcester State University. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Frontier Baserunner Olivia Vecellio (7), right, collides with Turners Falls catcher Alyson Murphy (4) as she tries to slip into the home plate on the fourth inning Thursday in South Deerfield. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Frontier’s Lily Spencer shoots at Turners Falls in South Deerfield on Thursday afternoon. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Frontier softball players wave out of the school bus window as they return to school with a procession of emergency vehicles in South Deerfield after participating in the WMass Division 2 softball championship on Saturday. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Denny’s pitcher Aiden Shea faces Smitty on Wednesday’s second inning Wednesday during his GMLB-AAA championship game at Lunt Field in Greenfield. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Pioneer base runner Jacob Quinn slides safely over the back plate and hits Mohawk on the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon during the Mickey Mantle game at Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Greenfield Savings Bank players celebrate winning the Newt Guilbault Community Baseball League on Wednesday in Turners Falls. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Top left is Peter Carey (13) of Frontier (left) on the UMass campus in Amherst, who is separating from Narragansett’s defender Damian Comeau (13). PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Frontier fans respond to a Peter Carey dunk in the third quarter against Narragansett on Tuesday evening at the Curry Hicks Cage on the UMass campus in Amherst. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Greenfield head coach John Hickey talks to Curry Hicks Cage on UMass campus in Amherst on Wednesday evening with Olivia Joy, Sam Smith, Katie Haselton, Racquel Provost and Raegan Hickey in the fourth quarter against South Hadley. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Turners Falls Girls celebrate a home game of Julianna Rode on the fifth inning Thursday at Vets Field in Greenfield. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Pioneer Stephanie Scoville throws herself against Hoosac at the fifth inning Friday in Northfield. Image created by merging multiple camera exposures. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Pioneer Jason Quinn shoots Franklin Tech into the left field and ends the fourth inning Thursday in Northfield. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE

Mahars Jacob Tenney (27) jumps to intercept Athols Jacob Smith (32) in the second quarter during his Thanksgiving match on Thursday morning at the Woodward Complex in Orange. PERSONAL PHOTO / DAN LITTLE