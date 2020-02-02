Athol Daily News – Phillipston’s oldest resident, presented with Boston Post Cane

Published: 2/2/2020 4:45:50 PM

PHILLIPSTON – During the Selectboard meeting on Wednesday, 92-year-old Robert Stevens received the Boston Post Cane.

The passing of the cane is a tradition established in 1909 by the old Boston Post newspaper. A walking stick was distributed to the boards of selected men in about 700 cities in New England with instructions to give it to the oldest male resident of each of those communities. In 1930 women were eligible for recognition.

According to Phillipston Historical Society member Emelda “Mel” Haughton, the original Phillipston reed was lost in a fire in 1947 and the tradition was temporarily discontinued.

“It was more than 63, 65 years that the tradition faded, Phillipston did not.” Haughton said. “I started around 2012. And the first recipient was then Andrew Johnson, and then it went to Margery Stevens. Now it goes to Robert Stevens. I don’t think there’s a relationship, but it stays with a Stevens. “

“The original stick of Boston Post, as Mel said, was lost in a fire,” said Linda Langevin, member of the Historical Society. “So we had a replica made. It says: “Presented by the Boston Post to Phillipston’s oldest citizen, Mass.” Originally it was an ebony, and originally this (the bud) was plated. So it was a valuable piece, even in itself. “

Stevens, a Leap Year baby, was born on February 29, 1928. He has lived in Phillipston for nine years and lives with several friends on Williamsville Road.

Instead of the walking stick, which lives at the Historical Society of Phillipston, Stevens received a lapel pin and a framed certificate in which he noted his recognition as the city’s oldest resident.