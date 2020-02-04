Athol Daily News – Phillipston Selectboard receives a preview of capital projects

PHILLIPSTON – Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Flynn last week gave the Selectboard a list of projects that he hopes to get started in the course of the coming fiscal year. Four of the five on his list related to upgrades of different municipal buildings; the other recommends replacing the water pipeline connecting the Congregational Church, Town Hall Annex and Phillips Free Public Library.

At the top of the list was the restoration of the annex to the town hall.

“We would replace one side of the roof, repair the existing roof structure and repair the north side wall, install a new concrete slab, repair side and end walls and install exterior wall cladding,” Flynn said on the board. “The estimated costs – and this is an estimate of the prices to (Public Works Director) Rick (Tenney) and I can sit down and work it out better – between $ 75,000 and $ 100,000.”

Flynn said his reason for working on the outbuilding is because half of the building’s roof was replaced a few years ago after being damaged by a storm.

“The insurance scheme,” he explained, “paid for replacing and repairing that roof, but the second side was not damaged, so the insurance company said they would not replace it. It must be replaced. It is worn out.

“And the back of the structure needs to be repaired and strengthened considerably. There are worries about rot with some of the sills, and some of the beams need to be reinforced and enclosed. We store vehicles and other equipment, and we must maintain that structure for as long as possible. ”

Next on the list, Flynn told the sign, is the replacement of a shared waterline.

“This is a replacement for the water line that connects the annex of the town hall, the library and the church,” said Flynn. “It is still leading after many, many attempts to replace and repair it. I estimate the cost at $ 15,000 to $ 20,000.

“What can you say? This water line has been leaking for years. It continues to kick on the water pump in the church. It is going to burn their pump. It is a constant problem. I have seen them when they have done the work. Sometimes the patches run out patches; they are all different types of pipes, etc. I think we have reached the point where it is best to have the highway department dig and then have someone come in and drive a new line. ”

Flynn also recommends the rehabilitation of the auditorium on the second floor of the town hall. “Now that the chairlift is in use,” he said, “we want to restore the original appearance of the auditorium as much as possible by removing (newer) coverings and showing the original beam board and the original plaster.”

Flynn added the project, estimated at more than $ 50,000, would include upgrades of lighting and wiring, as well as re-insulating the walls.

He also recommends the reconstruction of the foundation in the free public library of Phillips for an amount of $ 75,000 or more. Flynn explained that the foundation was damaged by drainage of rainwater and melting snow.

“We also need to divert the water from causing further damage,” he explained. “Water comes from the roof. Water also comes from the back of the building to the front, and from the parking area at the front it goes all the way down to where the library is.”

The last part of Flynns list is the expansion of the police station for an amount of between $ 75,000 and $ 100,000. Police vehicles are currently parked in the annex to the town hall.

“The chef and I have talked about this,” he said. “We want to take the vehicles out of the outbuilding and take them to the police station where they would be parked on site to better secure them, and then free up some space in the outbuilding for storing other city equipment.”

The first floor of the proposed addition includes space to park three vehicles and a sally port for the transportation of prisoners, while the second floor includes training space and an additional office.

Flynn identified several possible sources for financing the five projects, and noted that his list does not include any road projects involved.

