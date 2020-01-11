Athol Daily News - Phillipston FD gets new boat

Loading...

PHILLIPSTON city officials were given their first glimpse of the new boat that was recently purchased for the Phillipston Fire Department on Wednesday evening.

The money for the inflatable boat came from the Phillipston Fire Department Association, which is made up of department staff and their spouses. Captain John Seamon Jr. said the watercraft cost $ 2,800.

Seamon said the boat will hold more equipment than the one it replaces and will have a higher weight capacity.

“This boat is certified to hold £ 1,200,” he said. “The old boat could only handle £ 575.”

Chief Jeffrey Parker said that a new boat was needed because the old one was unstable and developed a leak. “That is problematic,” he said.

Seamon said the boat has a hard bottom, which significantly reduces the risk of punctures. He also said the harder surface is less prone to scratching dog nails, which are sometimes used in search and rescue operations.

He said the department bought the boat directly from Sea Eagle after asking about it in several local marinas. The department took over the boat shortly before the first of the year.

It is planned to purchase a new, more powerful outboard motor to drive the vehicle, which will be used for water rescues, other emergencies and to support the annual River Rat race.