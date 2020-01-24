Athol Daily News - Philip Lagunov may be too quiet as a UMass hockey top line center

AMHERST – Philip Lagunov has now played three seasons between some of the top scorers on the UMass roster.

Last season the junior was the main center on the second line of the Minutemen amidst the top-class wingers John Leonard and Jacob Pritchard. This year he played with Mitchell Chaffee and Oliver Chau in the UMass Top Line for most of the year. Nevertheless, the Canadian from Hamilton, Ontario, was not as successful on the offensive as his fellow campaigners.

He only has 20 templates in 99 games in a UMass uniform, but always seems to be on the ice with the best weapons in the UMass arsenal.

“Coach (Greg) Carvel challenged me to play at a higher level and to compete harder,” said Lagunov. “My game is based on energy and when I play an energetic game I am more effective.”

There are many things Lagunov does on ice that mostly go unnoticed because they don’t lead directly to goals. He is a solid forerunner for the Minutemen and plays heavily on the puck when he touches it behind the net.

Where it is most valuable for UMass at the moment is in the faceoff circle. He leads the team with a 55.7 percent success rate in the draw that placed seventh in Hockey East among those with 100 matches this season.

“He plays an honest game, he wins faceoffs, he’s a smart player,” said Carvel. “I trust him, that’s the big one, he’s reliable, you know he won’t cheat the game. He will give you everything he has, but we ask him to find ways (to get more points) . “

In fact, the biggest problem with No. 7 UMass (16-7-1, 9-4-1 Hockey East) is currently the lack of diversity in the goal scorers. Chaffee and Leonard scored five of Minutemen’s seven goals in the game against Vermont last weekend, and together scored 10 of the team’s 18 goals this calendar year.

The only other multi-goal players in 2020 are Jake McLaughlin and Matthew Kessel, who are both defenders. To make matters worse, only two other strikers scored for UMass in 2020 – Jake Gaudet and Jack Suter.

This increases the pressure on a player like Lagunov, who has had decent offensive numbers last season to rediscover his form in a crucial junior season. Lagunov has only five points this season, but only one of the seven games since the minutemen have returned from the winter break.

“He plays Chaffee and Chau on our first line most nights, which is a good offensive line,” said Carvel. “He has to find ways to get on the points sheet. … He’s capable, we’ve seen it for two years, he really played high-end games and scored nice goals. Where did that go?”

Lagunov found a new game level with points in two games shortly before the break and said he knew what his coach wanted from him if Carvel challenged these challenges. Now it is a matter of executing and striving for this offensive spark within his playing style.

“It’s a learning curve, it’s my third year, so I know how it challenges me and how I have to react,” said Lagunov. “This is how you react to challenges and I try to do that.”

McLAUGHLIN GETS an “A” – For the first time this season, UMass appointed McLaughlin as Deputy Captain this weekend in Vermont. The senior defender leads the country in plus-minus with a rating of +24 after scoring only eight goals of the same strength on ice this year.

“He was phenomenal and does so many things that are not really recognized,” said Carvel. “He was outstanding this weekend, he won so many battles in our zone that he eliminated the other team. What an answer, you give the child an A and he has taken his game, which is pretty good on another level. “

INJURY UPDATES – Gaudet is expected to be available for the Minutemen against New Hampshire this weekend (12-9-1, 6-6-0) after missing two games in Vermont. However, Carvel disagreed whether Gaudet would dress for Friday at 7 p.m. Puck drop at the Mullins Center and / or on Saturday in Durham.

The trainer said the decision will depend on how the junior center trains this week.

Josh Walfish can be reached at jwalfish@gazettenet.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshWalfishDHG. UMass reporting is available in your Facebook newsfeed at www.facebook.com/GazetteUMassCoverage.