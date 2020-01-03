Athol Daily News – Petersham continues accessibility project

Loading...

PETERSHAM – At a meeting on Friday, the Selectboard voted to accept a $ 140,000 grant from the Massachusetts Office on Disability, which will be used to pay for the installation of a wheelchair lift in the town hall.

In addition to public funds, an additional $ 20,000 will come from Petersham’s general budget and $ 3,400 from money set aside for paving at City Hall will also be used to pay for the work, if required.

Out of a total of $ 163,400, the city paid Centerpoint Architects of Somerville to design the project.

In addition to accepting the state subsidy, the council also voted to award the contract to undertake the installation at Clearview Contracting of Petersham, owned by Stephen Kieras. Clearview, one of three companies that competed for the project, bid to do the work for $ 139,000. Amherst's Diversified Construction Services made an offer of nearly $ 157,000, while Marois Construction of East Hadley made an offer of more than $ 173,000.

While Phillipston and Royalston have recently completed accessibility projects in their respective town halls, this work was paid for through a community development grant (CDBG) for fiscal year 2016, supervised by the department of State of Housing and Community Development.

"Over the past three years," said chairman Nancy Allen, "the state has started funding specific grants for accessibility through the Mass. Office on Disability. And you can almost never understand everything in the first round. We didn't put in enough budget, or we had to set better contractual expectations. So it took us three tries to get it right, and now we have been approved. "

Allen said city officials saw the need to deal with accessibility at city hall some time ago.

"We had a very worn wooden banister around 1993," she said. “It was not the right tone. It was wooden. He was now 25, so he was collapsing. People finally said, "It must be okay." "

Allen said that in 2008, the city began the process of requesting funds from the CDBG to improve accessibility to the town hall and the office building of the neighboring city.

"We have arrived at the design phase," said Allen, "which would have been phase two, and we were headed for construction, but residents at the time did not support the additional $ 200 or $ 250,000. necessary from our end to add to the roughly $ 1.1 million that would have been generated by the grant if we had done so. Looking back, I would like to think that we all realize we should have, but the residents just weren't ready yet. There were people who said, "We don't need it; we're just going to raise people. "There was part of that old thought."

Little was done until the old ramp broke down several years ago, after which the state helped the city finalize an accessibility plan.

"So, now we are receiving this municipal accessibility grant," she said. “We started applying in the first year; this is now the third year of this program. Years one and two, as I said, we got it wrong. We had to straighten out our plans. And here we are now, accepting the grant and awarding the position. "

The wheelchair lift will be fully constructed inside the town hall, occupying the south-west corner of the building. The only outside work will be to add an entrance accessible to the disabled. Although the building was constructed in 1959, Allen said that the Historic District Commission had been consulted when planning the elevator.