Athol Daily News – Patriots play Dolphins playoff break against dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – That the New England Patriots actually have something to play in their regular season final against Miami is a bit of a surprise.

When the reigning Super Bowl champions opened with eight straight wins, thoughts turned to the possibility of another 16-0 regular season. A defeat against Baltimore in week 9 put an end to that and effectively cost New England the chance to rank first in AFC. The Patriots clinched a playoff spot in week 15 and the division in week 16, but they might need a victory over the Dolphins to get a pass in the first round.

"It's December football. December football in New England is fun and important, "leading player Ben Watson said on Thursday. “From now on, these are all playoff games. From now on, they all have implications. Obviously, once next month arrives, you end up going home if you don't win. "

The Patriots (12-3) would win second place with a win or loss or a tie from the Chiefs; Kansas City will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, also at 1 p.m. That means the Patriots can't take the last week of the season to rest or heal for the playoffs.

However, with a victory over the upgraded Dolphins (4-11), they would pass to the division round. In the New England locker rooms, it gives the game an after-season feel.

"This is it, it's playoff time now," said linebacker Elandon Roberts. “If you win this game, you know what awaits you. If you lose, you also know what to do. It's do or die. Period."

It would be the 10th goodbye in New England's first consecutive round and their 14th in the era Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

GROUND UP

The racing game helped the Patriots get back on track after consecutive losses in early December.

After gaining 175 yards at the height of the season on the ground against Cincinnati, New England scored 143 goals in a balanced attack against the playoff-related Bills. Sony Michel ran 96 yards in the game, failing to become the Patriots' first 100 yard runner this season.

HISTORY

The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0 on September 15, ending a two-game losing streak in Miami. It was New England's biggest shutout in the rivalry, and the second after the Dolphins' 52-0 undefeated victory in 1972 in a streak dating back to 1966.

Antonio Brown had a touchdown pass, but it was the only game he played this season when he played host to the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots.

Brady has never really lost a game against the Dolphins in New England. Miami won at Foxborough in 2005, when it was pulled from a meaningless late game, and again in 2008, when Brady was injured.

RECURRENCE

For the Dolphins, 2019 was the year of a dismantling of the off-season roster, a historic bad start and the fact that they were tanking. Through it all, rookie coach Brian Flores kept the locker rooms together.

"No matter what the changes, no matter what happened to our team, he always said," We will try to win every game, "said linebacker Jerome Baker. "It's a class act, and we all believe it."

A month after the start of the season, the Dolphins had been outscored 163-26, the worst differential after four games since at least 1940. They lost their first seven games but have since moved on 4-4 and have been dominated 202-232 .

"I think back to the days when we were 0-7 or whatever," said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, "and in mind training – the way that guys kept working hard and buying and believing.

"We only won four games and it was a fight. But it's been a lot of fun these past nine or ten weeks of working with these guys. "

GET BETTER

At 37, Fitzpatrick seems to be on a roll. In last week's overtime victory over the Bengals, he threw for 419 yards, the highest total in his career in 155 games.

"I really don't care," said Fitzpatrick. "I mean, I know it's cool that my kids are excited about their fantastic teams. But winning is all."