Athol Daily News - Patriots in an unfamiliar place enter the postseason of strangers

FOXBOROUGH – For the first time in three years, the Patriots are not entering the off-season after a Super Bowl appearance.

Now the franchise, which has hoisted six Lombardi trophies, faces questions that it has rarely addressed on its path to success in the past two decades.

Tom Brady’s future in New England is the greatest unknown. The 42-year-old quarterback says he is unlikely to retire, but also acknowledges that after losing to Tennessee on Saturday at 20:13, there is no certainty as to where he could play next season.

“I love the patriots. I mean, obviously – it’s the biggest organization. I would say there is no one who has had a better career for Mr. (Robert) Kraft and for coach (Bill) Belichick over the years than I have, ”said Brady. “I don’t know what the future will be, and I won’t predict it.”

Belichick said there was no schedule to make a decision about Brady, but the situation for the six-time Super Bowl champion was unique.

“Everyone is different,” said Belichick. “Tom is definitely an icon in this organization. And nobody respects Tom more than I do. “

In the meantime, the future of several players is also in the air who made up the core of the Patriots’ last Super Bowl run.

The list includes security Devin McCourty Special Teams captain Matthew Slater, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive lineman Joe Thuney. Several teams are also expected to try again to lure offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels away.

Van Noy said on Sunday that he was considering where to play soccer 2020.

“Of course. If I told you I wasn’t lying, he said.” But for the moment that means sit back and wait until you get better in the off-season – which I did every year. It won’t be any different this time. “

After an 8-0 start, the Patriots lost four of their last five games to end the season. It’s an unusual result for a team that has at least achieved the AFC championship in the last eight seasons.

“Of course it’s like a crash landing when the season doesn’t end the way you want it to be. It’s very emotional,” said Slater. “But the reality is that it will end for everyone but one team, and unfortunately we are not this team this year. “

WHAT WORKS

The Patriots’ greatest strength in 2019 was clearly a defense, which allowed a league low of 14.1 points per game in the regular season and an NFL best-plus-21 sales differential. Assuming that with or without Brady, changes are emerging on the offensive side of the ball, New England must do everything possible to ensure that its defensive core remains intact.

WHAT NEEDS HELP?

Attacking, if Brady stays, he needs more playmakers than this season. This will likely mean that you will have to spend some money to revise the receiving group again. The offensive had injury issues, but it should also be a priority to build more depth there.

increase

Van Noy ended a strong 2018 season with a productive year 2019. He finished second in the team with 6½ sacks and fifth with a total of 56 tackles, including a fumble return for a TD. It will attract a lot of attention in the free market and it will be interesting to see how much the patriots are willing to keep such an integral part of this defense in the squad.

STOCK FROM

Receiver Julian Edelman has seen some of the highlights of his career in the past four years. He has had great success in Patriots’ historic Super Bowl comeback against Atlanta in the 2016 Super Bowl after the 2016 season and won the Super Bowl MVP award in New England’s win over the Rams last season.

He led the patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took their toll late in the season. He played a minor role in the loss to Tennessee on Saturday, scoring just three passes for 30 yards with five goals.

KEY NUMBER

1-3 – That was Belichick’s record this season against his former assistants. Belichick had a 14:10 record against Al Groh, Eric Mangini, Jim Schwartz, Romeo Crennel, Nick Saban, McDaniels, Bill O’Brien, Matt Patricia, Brian Flores and Vrabel in 2019. In addition to losing to Tennessee on Saturday, he parted ways with Flores during the regular season, including the loss in the regular season finale that brought the Patriots into the wildcard round. He also lost to O’Brien’s Texans. Belichick took a 0-2 lead during last season’s Super Bowl and lost matchups with Patricia and Vrabel in the regular season.

HOW TO GET IT CORRECTLY

Difficult decisions are waiting for Belichick and little will be known about the direction he will take until Brady’s future in New England is clear.

Jimmy Garoppolo seemed to be the heir to the franchise before moving to San Francisco in 2017. The coaching team likes Jarrett Stidham, who moved in in 2019 and defeated Brian Hoyer as Brady’s replacement in the preseason. But Stidham only threw four passes in his first regular NFL season. If he puts the offensive in his hands next season, it means that the offensive will be completely rebuilt.

Throughout his time in New England, Belichick has been reluctant to play players who he feels have had their best years or have been looking for contracts that were worth more than their age.

Though there didn’t seem to be a chance for Brady to join this list before this season, the inadequacies of the offense this season could lead Belichick to think about a quarterback who turned 43 at the start of the next season will be rethought.