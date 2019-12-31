Athol Daily News – Patriots draw attention to Titans as confrontation with jokers looms

Loading...

Posted: 12/30/2019 8:39:35 p.m.

Modified: 30/12/2019 20:39:20

FOXBOROUGH – No team has repeated as Super Bowl champion since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

They will have to overcome their own history – and a contributor to these championship teams – if they hope to do it again.

For the second year in a row, New England was sparked by an unexpected defeat last season against Miami.

This time the defeat was costly as it relegated the reigning Super Bowl champions to the wild cards round for the first time since 2009, when a tough confrontation with the Titans awaits.

New England can expect to face a confident Tennessee team. Former patriot Mike Vrabel coached the Titans to a win over New England last season in their first game against the team he helped win three Super Bowls.

The Patriots' defeat to the Dolphins 27-24 on Sunday highlighted many of the issues that plagued New England throughout 2019, including its attacking inconsistencies.

But as he prepares to play the playoff opening weekend for only the fourth time in his career, quarterback Tom Brady said turning the page should be the only thing to which he thought.

"I think we have to think about trying to win a game and not think about a lot of other things than that," said Brady. "So we didn't play as we were able to. We were beaten, and now we have to play next week and we have to play much better. "

Brady is 2-1 in the wilds round. But the Patriots never made it to the Super Bowl when the playoffs opened as a wild-card team under Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

The feeling in the New England locker rooms is that history doesn't have to define what's possible this season.

"I don't think it's more difficult. Just go out and play football," said ball carrier James White. "It's an extra game if you get to where you want to be."

WHAT WORKS

Despite the Patriots' kicker ride this season, Nick Folk has brought some stability to the position. Since his absence from a week after an appendectomy, Folk has been on the spot, logging on 7 of 8 goals and 9 of 9 for additional points. He made his only fielding attempt – 25 yards – on Sunday.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The New England defense was chosen apart by Miami and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, allowing 326 passing yards, a record for the season. He ended a 25-game regular-season streak that the Patriots had not allowed a 300-yard passer, which was the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Titans finished the season 21st in the NFL, averaging 224 yards per game in the air.

STORE

Linebacker Elandon Roberts re-established himself in his double role back with James Develin on the injured reserve with a neck injury.

Roberts' 38-yard touchdown on Sunday was the longest for a linebacker since the merger in 1970. It was also the first TD received by a linebacker from the Patriots since Vrabel scored one in week 8 of the 2007 season.

STOCK DOWN

The Dolphins' defense effectively removed wide receiver Julian Edelman from play, keeping him just three catches for 26 yards on seven targets. These are his second receptions of the season. Edelman was doubtful before the game with knee and shoulder injuries and has been bothered by various ailments this season. This is not a welcome development for a Patriots offense that has struggled with inconsistency this season.

KEY NUMBER

14 – Patriots defense points per game this season, least in the NFL.

THE NEXT STEP

The Patriots have generally been one of the best teams in the NFL after a loss. Since 2003, New England has gone 46-9 (.836) in regular season games following a loss. As a starter, Brady is 48-13 in games after a loss.