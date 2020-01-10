Athol Daily News - Pastrnak's hat trick helps Bruins fend off the jets 5-4

Loading...

Published: 1/9/2020 10:34:59 PM

Modified: 01/09/2020 10:34:21 PM

BOSTON – David Pastrnak had a hat-trick to extend his streak to 12 games, and Jake DeBrusk added two goals, including the opening result in the third half, to help the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Thursday night.

It was Pastrnak’s third hat trick this season and the eighth in his career. He has nine goals and 10 assists during his current point streak and his 35 goals lead the NHL.

Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele had targets for the jets. Nikolaj Ehlers added two templates.

The goalkeeper of the jets, Connor Hellebuyck, rested on the second night of the jets. Backup Laurent Brossoit, who had not started since December 23, ended the game with 31 saves.

Backup Jaroslav Halak also kicked off the Bruins. He stopped 17 shots.

Winnipeg took a 4-3 lead in the third game when Mark Schiefele shot a Halak shot into the net. But Pastrnak ended his goal a few minutes later with a shot by David Krejci and DeBrusk in front of the goal.

Just 30 seconds later, DeBrusk tapped Charlie McAvoy’s shot in the face and sat in front with 8:14.

The Bruins parted just over a minute before the 3-2 win when DeBrusk forced sales near the middle ice, propelled a runaway and shot his shot to the top of the net.

But after Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk was awarded a penalty, the Jets shot 7.5 seconds before the end of a long Pionk goal from the blue line.

Penalties also played a role in the early goals.

The Bruins were punished for too many men who still had 15:37 in the second round. The jets then took a 2-1 lead and had 23 seconds to take Copp’s Josh Morrissey’s hard shot from the high slot.

The goal came after the penalty from Winnipeg, who came in the worst division with 73% and after the penalty from Luca Sbisa, who had stumbled Brad Marchand, was held in a Bruins power play.

But the jets paid the price for a penalty less than four minutes later when Blake Wheeler whistled for tripping David Krejci. Pastrnak scored his second goal of the night just 5 seconds later, assisted by Torey Krug and Marchand.

It was Boston’s 40th Powerplay goal of the season.

The teams exchanged goals in the first section.

Connor broke free in a 2v1 breakdown on the left, hit defender Krug and fired a backhand shot past Halak’s 22nd goal of the season to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins posted 2:46 after Joakim Nordstrom broke away from a scrum behind the net and fed Pastrnak for his 33rd goal of the season at the top of the slot.

REMARKS

Pastrnak’s last hat trick was November 26th in Montreal with an 8-1 win. Bruins defender Zdeno Chara was inactive. The 42-year-old just missed his second game of the season. … The Jets have completed their fifth of 10 games in a row this season.