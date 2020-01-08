Athol Daily News - Pastrnak and Rask defeat Predators 6-2

Loading...

Published: 1/7/2020, 11:14:57 PM

Changed: 07.01.2020, 11:14:23 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – David Pastrnak scored the third game in a row, Tuukka Rask scored 34 saves and the Boston Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored goals for the Bruins, who had a losing streak in three games.

Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored a goal for Nashville, who lost five out of six. Pekka Rinne ended with 30 parades.

The new Nashville coach John Hynes lost his debut. Hynes replaced Peter Laviolette, who was fired as head coach on Monday after five and a half seasons.

Pastrnak scored the first goal of the game at 1:36 of the opening period.

Pastrnak drove down the right side and shot a blow past the gutter past Rinne onto the glove side.

Pastrnak scored goals in three games in a row and extended his series of points to eleven.

Heinen made it 2-0 at 8:21 of the second.

From the high slot, Heinen sent a shot from Predator defender Matt Irwin, who tried to block the shot that pushed Rinne back for the seventh time in the season.

Forsberg halved the Boston tour at 10:54 a.m.

With the Predators in a 5v3 powerplay, Forsberg’s shot squeezed out of the high slit between Rask’s right arm and body.

Predator’s captain Roman Josi assisted at the gate. Josi has scored in 11 games in a row. It is the longest streak of defenders in the NHL this season

Bergeron’s power play goal at 17:42 of the second hit restored Boston’s lead with two goals, and Wagner scored his first goal in a month at 2:51 of the third hit.

Granlund scored a Powerplay goal on Matchday 3 at 6:06 p.m., but Krejci and Coyle scored 22 seconds apart.

REMARKS

Boston is 15-0-5 in leading this season after two periods. … Rask is 5-1-2 in his career against the Predators. Bruins D Torey Krug has assists in three consecutive games. … Nashville C Matt Duchene returned to the lineup after two sick games.

NEXT

Bruins: Host Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Predators: Visit Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.