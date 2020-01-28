Athol Daily News - Oregon ranks third in AP women's basketball poll; Baylor remains number 1 in men

Oregon advanced to third place in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after beating rival Oregon State twice in 48 hours.

The ducks jumped UConn behind South Carolina and Baylor in the top 25 that were released on Monday. The Gamecocks received 26 votes in first place from the national media panel. Baylor received three and Louisville one.

Oregon was the No. 1 pre-season, led by Star Sabrina Ionescu. Expectations rose after the team shocked the U.S. team in an exhibition game, but the defeats against Louisville and Arizona drove the ducks into the poll.

UConn, who defeated Tennessee and East Carolina last week, finished fourth and Louisville fifth in the last poll. Stanford, NC State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State complete the top 10 teams. The beavers dropped three places after being swept by Oregon.

The US state of Missouri reached the top 25 again in 24th place and replaced the failed US state of West Virginia.

Close to the top

Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern are part of a blockade at the top of the Big Ten standings in one of the league’s most competitive seasons in years.

Maryland was unanimously the first choice in the pre-season, but the Terrapins (16-4, 7-2) are currently behind the surprising Iowa (17-3, 😎 with the Wildcats (17-3, 7-2) 1st place).

Maryland coach Brenda Frese likes to know that her team has to be the best to win. It is exactly the same with the NCAA tournament.

“It’s great. Every game you play will challenge you. You just can’t show up,” said Frese. “I love the fact that after nine games remaining you will be battle-tested.”

Northwestern won five times in a row before falling to Maryland on Sunday. When the teams met on December 31, the Wildcats 81-58 won.

“This is the deepest experience I’ve ever had with the Big Ten,” said Joe McKeown, Northwestern coach. “One to 13 – sometimes even 14 nights – can beat.”

TIP-INS

Only three points are the difference between No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 13 Kentucky and the 14th Florida State. … South Dakota climbed three places to 21st place after winning its two games last week by an average of 38.5 points. The Coyotes’ two losses this year went to South Carolina and Missouri State, which ranked this week 24 returned.

MENBaylor remains number 1 with few changes at the top

Baylor is number 1 for a second week in a row in an AP Top 25 survey, with no significant changes at the top. This is a rare piece of stability in an extremely unpredictable season.

The bears remained well ahead of Gonzaga number 2 in the survey on Monday and were among the unchanged top seven for the first time this season. The only change in the top 10 was that Villanova moved up to 8th place to swap positions with Duke No. 9. That was in a season in which seven different teams reached No. 1 this season and set a record from the 1982/83 season.

Baylor (17-1) jumped over Gonzaga last week, reaching # 1 for the second time in program history, although the bears were only a week ahead in their previous stint in January 2017. This time they first earned 44 out of 64 place votes to stay on top after beating Oklahoma and Florida last week.

“I think our employees did a better job this time because they avoided all distractions and put more emphasis on becoming number 1 at the end of the year,” said coach Scott Drew after beating the Sooners.

So far, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Kansas and Gonzaga have seen time in first place before Baylor made it to the top. The Zags remained at the top for four weeks in a row, but none of the other top teams held # 1 for more than two weeks.

THE TOP ANIMAL

Gonzaga (21-1) received 19 votes in first place and has remained either number 1 or number 2 in the poll since mid-December. Mark Fews Zags has won 13 games in a row since losing to MIchigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in the Bahamas.

Kansas finished third, followed by San Diego State – the last undefeated team in Division I – and Florida State. Louisville, Dayton, Villanova, Duke and Seton Hall rounded out the top 10.

RISING

Houston made the biggest jump in a week with only modest climbs or slides, climbing four places to No. 21. No. 20 Colorado advanced three places, while No. 12 West Virginia, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 15 Maryland and No. 19 Illinois climbed two places each.

A total of nine teams have been promoted this week.

SLIDE

Michigan State and Butler had the biggest slides of the week.

The Spartans, who started the year in 1st place, dropped three places to 14th place after their defeat in Indiana. The Bulldogs also dropped three places to 16th after losing to Villanova. This was the final loss in a three-game race in which Butler dropped to fifth place two weeks ago.

The other falls were Duke, No. 17 Auburn and No. 25 Rutgers.

WELCOME BACK)

# 22 LSU, # 23 Wichita State, and # 24 Penn State were the week’s new additions to the poll after appearances earlier this season.

Farewell (for now)

Texas Tech (No. 18), Memphis (No. 20) and Arizona (No. 22) dropped out of the rankings. The Tigers have been in the leaderboard all season, while this is the second time that the Red Raiders and Wildcats have dropped out of the poll.