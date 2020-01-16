Athol Daily News - Orange victim of a frontal accident has died

ORANGE – One of the three injured in a head-on collision on December 30 in Orange died, his family said.

Jeffrey L. Risatti, 58, of Orange, died on Monday at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester from the aftermath of the accident.

Don Risatti, his father, said Jeffrey Risatti had suffered multiple fractures in his arms, hips, and legs during the accident, as well as an “extreme impact on the chest” that damaged the man’s lungs and other organs.

On December 30, Jeffrey Risatti drove with two of his stepchildren Charlie Houle [Arnold, MO] and Jessica Temple [Averill Park, NY] in a jeep on East Main Street in orange. when the vehicle was hit head-on by a westbound Toyota.

According to the police, the driver of the Toyota George W. Patnode [69] was from Orange and was not injured. According to the police, Patnode lost control of his vehicle due to the snow and collided with the jeep. Patnode received a written warning about a marked lane violation.

Jeffrey Risatti, Houle and Temple were all taken to Worcester Hospital, where Jeffrey Risatti was immediately operated on one of his arms.

According to Don Risatti, his son was diagnosed with stage IV cancer at Christmas. This made the prospect of surgery on his upper body difficult after the accident. The combined cancer and accident related injuries led doctors to believe that Jeffrey Risatti’s heart would not be able to withstand major surgery, said Don Risatti.

“Things never came into place where they thought he could do the necessary operations,” said Don Risatti.

Houle and Temple, both grown up and visiting family in the area on vacation, are recovering from their injuries. Houle has returned to Missouri to continue treatment. Temple has left the hospital but is facing “serious” rehabilitation, “said Don Risatti.

According to Don Risatti, his son liked to spend his time outside. He had worked with his father for the N.D. Cass Company, J.F. McElwain, and the Country Convenience Store, but was recently unavailable due to a disability.

“He liked to fish, play on TV and stay outdoors. He was pretty much an outdoor person, ”said Don Risatti.

Jeffrey Risatti is also known as a “computer wizard” and video game fan who made spontaneous trips. His funeral will take place later in April, which will be announced later.

Jeffrey Risatti is survived by his 23-year-old wife Janet Houle, six stepchildren and many stepchildren. his father Donald Risatti and his wife Joy von Orange; his mother Bonita Culjan and her husband Robert from Oglesvy, Illinois; his siblings Peggy Baker from Culpeper, Va., Kevin Risatti from Buda, Ill., Sean Risatti from Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Bobbie Jean Egbert of Oglesvy, Illinois; Step-siblings Donny Lincoln from Athol, Julie Wheeler from Erving and Jessica Matthews from Athol; as well as extended family and friends.

According to Don Risatti, his son’s immediate family struggles not only with the loss, but also with the destruction of the family vehicle. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to support the family at Janet Holden, who is responsible for Hometown Bank, 90 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.

