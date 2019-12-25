Athol Daily News – Orange street lamp competition lights up downtown

Loading...

ORANGE – A floor lamp could be adorned with a red ribbon, another with a wreath and another glittering Christmas lights, but in downtown Orange they are all decorated in the Holiday spirit.

For the second year, the Orange Holiday Streetlight Contest has started. Those wandering around the city center might notice the 20 decorated poles, each one capturing the holiday spirit by local businesses in a unique way.

The 20 companies and organizations donated $ 25 to the Orange Merchants Group local business collective and, for this donation, were able to decorate a pole.

Visitors and residents can choose the pole they prefer and vote in person at Trail Head Outfitters and the general store on South Main Street, or online at the city's website, www.townoforange.org. The companies that decorated the poles are kept anonymous, and the company with the most votes for the best pole will be revealed on the Orange Starry Starry Night's New Years Eve party.

"Lots of people said they would come walking for half an hour just to see," said organizer Tom Smith. "It's really pretty and nice to see in person."

The holiday lamp post competition is orchestrated by residents Smith, Jeff Cole and Brenda Anderson, all of whom are members of the local business collective Orange Merchants Group, and also helped raise $ 7,000 for the new Christmas lights from the city adorning downtown Memorial Park.

A pole map is also visible online on the city's website or on the Facebook page of Orange Merchants Group. The winner receives a trophy, donated by the Ames Orange trophy, but it really isn't about the prize.

"It is not for winning the contest," said Smith. "These are people who want and want to help decorate our city."

According to Anderson, the only unifying aspect of the different poles is the white light of the holidays on each. She said the decorations were made just to make the city "beautiful", but had the "bonus" of making people feel good and enticing them to go out and wander around downtown. 39; Orange.

The poles line the main streets north, south, east and west, highlighting sites in downtown Orange like Memorial Park and the Millers River.

The competition was held for the first time last year, in the midst of a tense environment in Orange, according to Smith – the city was experiencing financial difficulties, the departments being faced with imminent budget cuts, and it there were problems at Fisher Hill Elementary School with student behavior and allegations of abuse against a former principal.

"At the time, Orange was going through a really tough time," said Smith. "We knew we couldn't go to town to ask for money, but we wanted to do something to cheer up."

Everything was done to spread the holiday cheer without costing the city a penny, and it was such a success, Smith says he plans to continue each year.

"It gives people hope," said Smith. "People always say," Orange is poor, Orange is this, Orange does not have that. "

"Orange has the most community spirit of all the places I have ever seen," he added. "We pull ourselves together."

Quabbin Harvest, the local food cooperative across the street from City Hall, won last year's competition.

According to Smith, this year's competition and downtown decorations are particularly sentimental to him. Her sister, Kristin Harakles, died after a seven-year battle with cancer just before the decorations were first revealed.

"My sister was extremely into Christmas, the decorations, everything," said Smith.

Smith said he had shown photos of the decorations to his sister during the fall, anticipating the Christmas season, and said, "Cities don't do that anymore." Smith agrees.

"It is a bit old fashioned," he said. "But we are trying to bring it back."

Contact David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

.