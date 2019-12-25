Athol Daily News – Orange Selectboard Votes To Join National Clean Energy Program

Loading...

ORANGE – The city is decreasing its energy consumption, business owners can make energy improvements and the state, paying for everything, will give 20 years for the money to be paid back.

It’s a win-win-win.

Next year, Orange business owners will have the opportunity to apply to join a new program in order to receive funding for global energy efficiency projects.

The Orange Selectboard voted this week for the city to participate in the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, called "PACE".

Alec Wade, the city’s director of community development, who was hired last month, presented the idea to Selectboard. He said the program is not yet widely understood, but participation does not depend on a vote from the city assembly, and other participating cities include Greenfield, Gardner, Northampton , Pittsfield, Acton and Amesbury.

The PACE program is one of MassDevelopment's key initiatives as the state’s financial and development authority, with the goal of providing energy improvements to commercial and industrial buildings, as well as multi-family buildings over five units.

"It is a benefit to the community in that it helps our business community," said Jane Peirce, vice president of Selectboard. "They don't need to go to the bank or take out a loan, which could affect their equity. And the payments are over (up to 20) years, so they're low . "

It is essentially a loan program, said Peirce. Homeowners can request energy improvements funded by PACE. If accepted, they agree to an assessment of the improvement – essentially, an increase in property taxes – on their property, which repays the financing over a period of up to 20 years. If the property is sold, a lien remains with the property so that the money will be refunded by the subsequent owners.

The PACE program finances energy improvement and energy efficiency projects, including projects involving renewable energies and extensions of gas lines.

According to Peirce, the program will cost the city very little, if anything, and the benefits to business will outweigh the city's management tasks. Property improvements must be permanent and can increase the value of properties, while decreasing operating costs and energy compensation.

The main role of the city is to act as a collector of payments.

MassDevelopment and the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources administer the PACE program, which took place this year but was part of a set of energy laws signed by Governor Charlie Baker in 2016. Funding to be determined and available in early 2020.

Wade said that although the program is new with more to understand, it was "comfortable" with the participation of Orange.

"At no time have I come across any costs that go to town for administrative costs," said Wade. "The only work outside the collection process – we have to do the annual collection process for that – but outside of that, the only work I have been informed of is the actual output assessing the privilege and ;improvement."

Peirce said she was pleased that the PACE program was brought to the attention of the Selectboard after Wade had only been on the job for a month.

Orange has not always had a director of community development. The position was created at the city's annual meeting in June, when the positions of treasurer and city administrator were combined to free up money for a director of development salary. Community.

Wade, selected as one of the last two candidates for the job, then hired in November, has been specifically tasked with providing benefits to local businesses and looking for ways to make Orange more attractive to outside businesses. Joining the PACE program satisfies this job description.

"I am very satisfied with his work," said Peirce. "He is thorough and shows great attention to detail."

. (tagsToTranslate) ORANGE MA